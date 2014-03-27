Hip, young and in Kabul
Evening rush hour traffic moves slowly past an advertising billboard in central Kabul March 9, 2014. Despite decades of conflict in Afghanistan, and several recent militant attacks, the country's capital Kabul is home to a vibrant youth scene of musicians, artists, athletes and activists. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Members of an Afghan band Tanin, Mahmoud Hejran (2nd L) and Zabih Hosseini (C) play the guitar and sing as they travel back to their music studio after performing on a live TV program, in Kabul March 4, 2014. Shopping malls and cafes stand in the city, which is nonetheless beset by infrastructure problems and instability. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A Bollywood film plays on a DVD player as a vehicle travels along a street in Kabul March 6, 2014. Afghanistan is preparing for an election on April 5 that should mark the first democratic transfer of power in the country's history, but it has been hit by a tide of violence as the Islamist Taliban movement has ordered its fighters to disrupt the vote and threatened to kill anyone who participates. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Music students participate in a music training session at a cultural and educational centre in Kabul March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Afghan videographers work during the filming of a live TV program at Negah private TV studio in Kabul March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Rapper Mahmoud Hejran shows his band's symbol as he poses for a photograph at his apartment, which is used as a music studio, in Kabul March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Pop singer Arash Barez (L) signs a notebook for his fan after his concert at a ceremony to mark International Women's Day in the Kabul-Dubai wedding hall in Kabul March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Afghan singer Matin (R) speaks to his girlfriend as they sit in a cafe in Kabul March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
An art student uses his mobile phone as he stands next to graffiti on a wall at a cultural and educational centre in Kabul March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A woman paints at a private art institute in Kabul March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Afghan artists talk as they attend a graduating ceremony in Turquoise Mountain Institute in Kabul March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Youths talk as they stand in an outdoor area of a cafe in Kabul March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Boys play computer games at a market in Kabul March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A mannequin is displayed in a shop window in Kabul March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A trader watches television as he sits in his shop in a television, satellite and computer shopping centre in Kabul March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
An interior view of the City Walk shopping mall in central Kabul March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A customer stands in an Apple computer store at Majid shopping mall in Kabul's business district March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A man walks past a clothes shop at a shopping mall in central Kabul March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
An Afghan bodybuilder and owner of a bodybuilding club poses for a photograph at his club in Kabul March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
An Afghan female power-lifter demonstrates during a local sport ceremony in a stadium in Kabul March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Women watch a local sport ceremony in a stadium in Kabul March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A female soccer player controls a ball during a training session at the Golab Trust Sport Complex in Kabul March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A boy carrying a plastic bag walks near a billboard advertising a university in Kabul March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
An Afghan man roller blades along a street in Kabul March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Afghan artist Shamsia Hassani poses for a photograph on the roof of her graffiti workshop in Kabul March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Afghan men walk past the education ministry building in Kabul March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
An Afghan man walks past a 3G logo in central Kabul March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A security guard sits in front of a barber shop outside the Kabul-Dubai wedding hall in Kabul March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A hairstylist cuts hair for a customer at his barber shop in Kabul March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A couple walk hand-in-hand at a local bazaar in Kabul, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A groom stands next to his car as he poses for a photograph just after leaving a barber shop in Kabul March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
An Afghan boy stands in front of a bridal dress shop in Kabul March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A wedding photographer shows bridal portraits at his photo studio in Kabul March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
