Hip, young and in Kabul

A Bollywood film plays on a DVD player as a vehicle travels along a street in Kabul March 6, 2014. Afghanistan is preparing for an election on April 5 that should mark the first democratic transfer of power in the country's history, but it has been hit by a tide of violence as the Islamist Taliban movement has ordered its fighters to disrupt the vote and threatened to kill anyone who participates. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl