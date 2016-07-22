Historic Olympic moments

Beijing, 2008: "I was assigned to cover the flag-raising ceremony at the Olympic opening ceremony, which in China was a beautiful and complex ceremony. The national anthem in played and then the flag raising begins with a soldier throwing the flag away from himself and before it hits the ground it is pulled up. I arrived in the middle of the arena, enough space you would think but we were standing in a sort of moat and only just able to look over the edge onto the grass. My eye fell on a small riser which could hold one person and got there first. I stayed on that very spot for almost three hours. Soldiers began to take up their positions and l began to see what my picture could look like. Thankfully, l was carrying a full frame camera with a 16mm wide angle lens as the soldiers were standing so close to me and the stadium had an open roof. l was just able to fit part of the roof and the soldiers in the frame, position the camera and wait for the moment. I had to make the decision to cut off a bit of the first soldiers legs but decided that was alright. There was only one huge problem, the full frame camera at that time was a very slow camera. This was not a camera that allowed you to make a burst of frames but three at the most so l had to peek at the right moment. I waited and waited till the very last moment, as I watched it unfolding in front of my eyes in slow motion. I released the shutter and the flag was flying in the air. In my memory it lasted a lifetime but it was only one second at the most. I took a deep breath and waited to see the photo on the back of my camera. The first shot had no flag in the air, second - thank god - a flag in the air, and third one, the flag was already too high. Mission was completed and l knew l had a winner." - Jerry Lampen

Close