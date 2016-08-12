Edition:
Historic tie for swimming gold

Simone Manuel of USA and Penelope Oleksiak of Canada celebrate winning joint gold medals and also jointly breaking an Olympic record. Oleksiak and Manuel were inseparable at the finish and even more united in joy after a stunning 100 meters freestyle dead-heat rewarded both with Olympic gold. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Manuel and Penny Oleksiak touch the wall to win. Both women, one 16 and the other 20 and very much part of a new wave in swimming, touched the wall in 52.70 seconds as the crowd gasped at the times flashing up on the scoreboard. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Manuel reacts after tying to win. It was the second time the women's 100 freestyle had ended in such a fashion -- the 1984 Los Angeles Games saw a tie between Americans Nancy Hogshead and Carrie Steinseifer in 55.92. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Manuel and Penny Oleksiak celebrate on the podium. That was the first double gold in Olympic swimming and it came after the timing was reduced from a thousandth of a second to a hundredth following a controversial dead-heat in the 1972 men's 400 individual medley. Then, Sweden's Gunnar Larsson was awarded the gold ahead of Tim McKee of the U.S. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Manuel is congratulated by Penny Oleksiak after their win. "It's amazing to tie for gold. I never thought I'd win. She deserves it as much as me," said Oleksiak, the first athlete born in the 21st century to claim an Olympic gold in an individual event. "I'm only 16 so it's pretty insane to win a gold medal in your first Olympics." REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Manuel and Penny Oleksiak pose with their medals on the podium. Oleksiak was only seventh at the turn but powered back on the final 50 meters with a frenzied, head-down final 15 meters to the wall. Oleksiak has now collected four medals from Rio -- the most by a Canadian at a summer Games -- winning a 4x100 freestyle bronze on the opening day of the competition, followed by a 100 butterfly silver and another bronze in the 4x200 freestyle. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Manuel tears up as she sings the U.S. national anthem. Manuel's first gold also comes at her first Olympics where she too, as an African-American swimmer, also carried a particular resonance. "This medal is not just for me, it's for some of the African-Americans that have come before me and have been inspirations and mentors to me," she said. "I think it means a lot, especially what's going on in the world today with some of the issues with police brutality," she added. "I think that this win kind of helps bring hope and change to some of the issues that are going on." REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Cate Campbell of Australia, Penny Oleksiak of Canada and Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden compete. Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom, the Olympic 100m butterfly champion who took the bronze in 52.99, was astonished. "I think that was a big shock for everyone in the final. Everyone had to watch the result many times before we understood what happened ... the biggest surprise so far in this competition," Sjostrom said. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Manuel of USA is congratulated by Penny Oleksiak of Canada after winning. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Manuel of USA and Penny Oleksiak of Canada react after jointly winning the gold and setting a new Olympic record. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Manuel of USA is congratulated by Penny Oleksiak of Canada after winning. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Manuel of USA, Penny Oleksiak of Canada and Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden pose with their medals on the podium. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Manuel of USA reacts after winning. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Manuel and Penny Oleksiak on the podium. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Manuel is congratulated by Penny Oleksiak after winning. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
