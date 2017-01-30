Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 30, 2017 | 4:15pm EST

Historic wildfires in Chile

A firefighter tries to stop wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

A firefighter tries to stop wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A firefighter tries to stop wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Close
1 / 23
People tidy up the remains of burnt houses as wildfires ravage wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

People tidy up the remains of burnt houses as wildfires ravage wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
People tidy up the remains of burnt houses as wildfires ravage wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
2 / 23
A volunteer takes a break during wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

A volunteer takes a break during wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A volunteer takes a break during wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Close
3 / 23
Horses run away from wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Horses run away from wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Horses run away from wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Close
4 / 23
A Chilean flag hangs on a fence with the name of the family whose house burnt down as wildfires are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A Chilean flag hangs on a fence with the name of the family whose house burnt down as wildfires are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
A Chilean flag hangs on a fence with the name of the family whose house burnt down as wildfires are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
5 / 23
A volunteer helps a firefighter during wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

A volunteer helps a firefighter during wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A volunteer helps a firefighter during wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.
Close
6 / 23
Villagers are seen during a forest fire in the town of Litueche in the O'Higgins region, south of Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Villagers are seen during a forest fire in the town of Litueche in the O'Higgins region, south of Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Villagers are seen during a forest fire in the town of Litueche in the O'Higgins region, south of Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Close
7 / 23
A bulldozer digs a hole for the carcass of a horse in a burnt forest after wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Empedrado, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Hernandez

A bulldozer digs a hole for the carcass of a horse in a burnt forest after wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Empedrado, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Hernandez

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A bulldozer digs a hole for the carcass of a horse in a burnt forest after wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Empedrado, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Hernandez
Close
8 / 23
A woman sits amidst the remains of a burnt house in Santa Olga, Chile, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A woman sits amidst the remains of a burnt house in Santa Olga, Chile, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A woman sits amidst the remains of a burnt house in Santa Olga, Chile, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
9 / 23
A resident tries to extinguish fire as wildfires ravaged wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in town of Florida, Concepcion region, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A resident tries to extinguish fire as wildfires ravaged wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in town of Florida, Concepcion region, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
A resident tries to extinguish fire as wildfires ravaged wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in town of Florida, Concepcion region, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
10 / 23
A woman walks near burnt houses as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history ravage wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A woman walks near burnt houses as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history ravage wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A woman walks near burnt houses as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history ravage wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
11 / 23
Villagers are seen next to wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Villagers are seen next to wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Villagers are seen next to wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Close
12 / 23
Locals walk along a street among the remains of burned houses after a wildfire at the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Locals walk along a street among the remains of burned houses after a wildfire at the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Locals walk along a street among the remains of burned houses after a wildfire at the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Close
13 / 23
A woman takes a break as she and fellow residents try to protect houses in a residential neighborhood as wildfires ravaged wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Concepcion, Chile. REUTERS/Maribel Fornerod

A woman takes a break as she and fellow residents try to protect houses in a residential neighborhood as wildfires ravaged wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Concepcion, Chile. REUTERS/Maribel Fornerod

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
A woman takes a break as she and fellow residents try to protect houses in a residential neighborhood as wildfires ravaged wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Concepcion, Chile. REUTERS/Maribel Fornerod
Close
14 / 23
Remains of burnt houses are pictured after wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Remains of burnt houses are pictured after wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Remains of burnt houses are pictured after wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
15 / 23
A man walks among the remains of a burnt church after a wildfire at the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A man walks among the remains of a burnt church after a wildfire at the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
A man walks among the remains of a burnt church after a wildfire at the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
16 / 23
Volunteers cover the carcass of a dog in a burnt forest after wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Talcamavida, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Volunteers cover the carcass of a dog in a burnt forest after wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Talcamavida, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Volunteers cover the carcass of a dog in a burnt forest after wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Talcamavida, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
17 / 23
Firefighters try to stop wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Firefighters try to stop wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Firefighters try to stop wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Close
18 / 23
Volunteers take a break after wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Volunteers take a break after wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Volunteers take a break after wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
19 / 23
People sit near burnt houses after a wildfire in the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

People sit near burnt houses after a wildfire in the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
People sit near burnt houses after a wildfire in the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
20 / 23
The carcass of a dog lies next to burnt houses after a wildfire in the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

The carcass of a dog lies next to burnt houses after a wildfire in the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
The carcass of a dog lies next to burnt houses after a wildfire in the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
21 / 23
People stay at the remains of a burnt house after a wildfire in the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

People stay at the remains of a burnt house after a wildfire in the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
People stay at the remains of a burnt house after a wildfire in the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
22 / 23
People sit next to the remains of burnt houses as wildfires are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

People sit next to the remains of burnt houses as wildfires are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
People sit next to the remains of burnt houses as wildfires are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Protests erupt over Trump's travel ban

Protests erupt over Trump's travel ban

Next Slideshows

Protests erupt over Trump's travel ban

Protests erupt over Trump's travel ban

President Donald Trump fought back amid growing international criticism, outrage from civil rights activists and legal challenges over his order for a halt on...

Jan 30 2017
Deadly shooting at Quebec mosque

Deadly shooting at Quebec mosque

Six people were killed after gunmen opened fire in a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers, police said.

Jan 30 2017
Highlights of the SAG Awards

Highlights of the SAG Awards

Memorable moments at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Jan 30 2017
SAG Award red carpet

SAG Award red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Jan 30 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast