History of a special relationship
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and President Reagan share a laugh during a meeting of the Allied leaders in New York on October 24, 1985. The defining image of British and U.S. relations by the end of the Cold War was of Prime Minister...more
President Reagan drives Britain Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher toward their meeting in Camp David on November 15, 1986, after her arrival by helicopter from Washington. Even this relationship was subjected to strains, however. Thatcher was angered...more
President Ronald Reagan and Britain's Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher dance in the foyer of the White House during a State Dinner in Thatcher's honor November 16, 1988 in Washington. REUTERS/Larry Rubenstein
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and U.S. Vice President George Bush pause for the press on the porch of the Vice President's residence before a breakfast meeting November 15, 1986. REUTERS/C. Combes
President Bill Clinton and Hillary sing the U.S. national anthem, standing alongside British Prime Minister John Major and wife Norma during a D-Day commemoration ceremony at the American Cemetery and Memorial in Cambridge June 4, 1994. ...more
President Bill Clinton toasts with British Prime Minister John Major during a formal dinner at the Prime Minister's official residence at No. 10 Downing Street, November 29, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
President Bill Clinton and British Prime Minister Tony Blair speak together during the NATO signing ceremony at the Elysee Palace May 27, 1997. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
President George W. Bush (R) puts his hand on the back of Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair (L) as they enter 10 Downing Street in London, November 20, 2003. The special relationship was reinforced again with the co-operation of Prime Minister Tony...more
President George W. Bush shakes hands with British Prime Minister Tony Blair moments after receiving a note from U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld given to him by National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice informing the president "Iraq is...more
President George W. Bush and British Prime Minister Tony Blair leave the East Room of the White House after speaking to reporters about Iraq in Washington May 25, 2006. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama and Britain's Prime Minister Gordon Brown walk through the Colonnade at the White House in Washington, March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
British Prime Minister Gordon Brown smiles during a joint news conference with President Barack Obama at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London April 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Britain's Prime Minister Gordon Brown and President Barack Obama leave 10 Downing Street in London April 1, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
President Barack Obama plays table tennis against students with British Prime Minister David Cameron at the Globe Academy in London May 24, 2011. Obama was popular in Britain and Prime Minister David Cameron was keen to portray their closeness, in...more
President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron each eat hot dogs at a first round "First Four" game of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament between Mississippi Valley State and Western Kentucky at the University of Dayton...more
President Barack Obama welcomes Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron aboard Air Force One as they depart to go to Ohio to watch one of the opening games of the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament, from Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, March 13, 2012....more
British Prime Minister Theresa May looks over toward President Barack Obama during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive to speak to reporters after their bilateral meeting alongside the G20 Summit, in Ming Yuan Hall at Westlake Statehouse in Hangzhou, China September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Theresa Minister May in the White House Oval Office in Washington, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump greets British Prime Minister Theresa May as she arrives at the White House in Washington, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
