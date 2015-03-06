Hit like a girl
Nohelia Balmaceda, 17, attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua, Nicaragua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Irene Aguirre, 23, attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Nohelia Balmaceda, 17, poses before training at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Irene Aguirre, 23, picks up her boxing gloves after training at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Irene Aguirre, 23, poses before training at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A woman attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Idania Sandoval, 14, poses before her training session at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A woman trains with a punching bag at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Idania Sandoval, 14, trains at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Women train with punching bags at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Idania Sandoval, 14, trains at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Irene Aguirre, 23, applies lipstick after her training session at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Irene Aguirre, 23, kisses her boyfriend after her training session at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Next Slideshows
Sex doll factory
The Dreamdoll company produces realistic silicone sex dolls which can be ordered from a catalog based on four hair and eye color models for a base price of...
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside a heroin den
Drug cartels have turned Kenya into a transit route for narcotics, spilling drugs onto the local market.
Ringling's circus elephants
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus plans to eliminate its elephant acts by 2018 amid public outcry over animal rights.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.