Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 6, 2016 | 10:50am EDT

Hogwarts in Hollywood

Fireworks explode over a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle, as the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs conducted by composer John Williams, during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fireworks explode over a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle, as the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs conducted by composer John Williams, during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Fireworks explode over a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle, as the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs conducted by composer John Williams, during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 23
Actor Tom Felton poses for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Tom Felton poses for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Actor Tom Felton poses for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 23
Actress Vanessa Hudgens poses as she arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Vanessa Hudgens poses as she arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Actress Vanessa Hudgens poses as she arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 23
Director Steven Spielberg poses as he arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Steven Spielberg poses as he arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Director Steven Spielberg poses as he arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 23
Actress Evanna Lynch poses as she arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Evanna Lynch poses as she arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Actress Evanna Lynch poses as she arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 23
Actor Billy Bob Thornton poses as he arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Billy Bob Thornton poses as he arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Actor Billy Bob Thornton poses as he arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 23
A general view of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction during a special preview opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A general view of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction during a special preview opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A general view of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction during a special preview opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 23
Guests eat lunch inside Three Broomsticks, an aged rustic tavern, in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests eat lunch inside Three Broomsticks, an aged rustic tavern, in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Guests eat lunch inside Three Broomsticks, an aged rustic tavern, in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
8 / 23
A general view of Hogwarts Castle at "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction during a special preview opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A general view of Hogwarts Castle at "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction during a special preview opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A general view of Hogwarts Castle at "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction during a special preview opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 23
Guests pose before they enter Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests pose before they enter Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Guests pose before they enter Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
10 / 23
Key rings are on display for purchase outside Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Key rings are on display for purchase outside Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork...more

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Key rings are on display for purchase outside Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
11 / 23
Guests look at a display of candy inside the Honeydukes sweets shop in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests look at a display of candy inside the Honeydukes sweets shop in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Guests look at a display of candy inside the Honeydukes sweets shop in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
12 / 23
Guests shop inside Dervish and Banges general store in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests shop inside Dervish and Banges general store in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Guests shop inside Dervish and Banges general store in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
13 / 23
Guests wait by a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Guests wait by a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Guests wait by a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 23
Guests take a ride on a rollercoaster outside the Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests take a ride on a rollercoaster outside the Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork...more

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Guests take a ride on a rollercoaster outside the Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
15 / 23
Dove Rudman (C) and her children, Wyatt (L) and Cody try out witch brooms for sale inside Dervish and Banges general store in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Dove Rudman (C) and her children, Wyatt (L) and Cody try out witch brooms for sale inside Dervish and Banges general store in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal...more

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Dove Rudman (C) and her children, Wyatt (L) and Cody try out witch brooms for sale inside Dervish and Banges general store in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
16 / 23
Guests pose before they enter Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests pose before they enter Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Guests pose before they enter Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
17 / 23
Performers sing during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Performers sing during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Performers sing during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 23
A guest poses with a magic wand during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

A guest poses with a magic wand during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A guest poses with a magic wand during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
19 / 23
A guest looks to purchase a magic wand inside Ollivanders during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

A guest looks to purchase a magic wand inside Ollivanders during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork...more

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A guest looks to purchase a magic wand inside Ollivanders during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
20 / 23
Guests try out Butterbeer served from a large barrel shaped Butterbeer cart in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests try out Butterbeer served from a large barrel shaped Butterbeer cart in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Guests try out Butterbeer served from a large barrel shaped Butterbeer cart in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
21 / 23
Guests take a ride inside the Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests take a ride inside the Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Guests take a ride inside the Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
22 / 23
Fireworks explode over a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle, as the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs conducted by composer John Williams, during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fireworks explode over a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle, as the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs conducted by composer John Williams, during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Fireworks explode over a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle, as the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs conducted by composer John Williams, during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
ACM Awards red carpet

ACM Awards red carpet

Next Slideshows

ACM Awards red carpet

ACM Awards red carpet

Style from the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet.

Apr 03 2016
Rolling Stones in Cuba

Rolling Stones in Cuba

The Rolling Stones rock a massive crowd at a free, outdoor concert in Havana, capping a week of engagement with the West for the Communist-led country that once...

Mar 28 2016
Most Twitter followers

Most Twitter followers

Which celebrities have the most followers on Twitter?

Mar 22 2016
Tokyo Fashion Week

Tokyo Fashion Week

Creations and highlights from Tokyo fashion week.

Mar 16 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast