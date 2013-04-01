Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 1, 2013 | 1:25pm EDT

Holi festival in Utah

<p>Participants crowd surf, dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Participants crowd surf, dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

Participants crowd surf, dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
1 / 22
<p>Spectators watch as participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Spectators watch as participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

Spectators watch as participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
2 / 22
<p>A balloon floats away as participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

A balloon floats away as participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

A balloon floats away as participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
3 / 22
<p>Participants crowd surf, dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Participants crowd surf, dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

Participants crowd surf, dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
4 / 22
<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
5 / 22
<p>A participant is covered in colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

A participant is covered in colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

A participant is covered in colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
6 / 22
<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013.REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013.REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013.REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
7 / 22
<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
8 / 22
<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
9 / 22
<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
10 / 22
<p>Colin Nimer (L) and his girlfriend Emily Nelson kiss during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Colin Nimer (L) and his girlfriend Emily Nelson kiss during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

Colin Nimer (L) and his girlfriend Emily Nelson kiss during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
11 / 22
<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
12 / 22
<p>Participants crowd surf, dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Participants crowd surf, dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

Participants crowd surf, dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
13 / 22
<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
14 / 22
<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
15 / 22
<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
16 / 22
<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
17 / 22
<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
18 / 22
<p>Yeganeh Lari holds her dog Charlie covered in colored chalk, during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Yeganeh Lari holds her dog Charlie covered in colored chalk, during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

Yeganeh Lari holds her dog Charlie covered in colored chalk, during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
19 / 22
<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
20 / 22
<p>Participants take a break during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Participants take a break during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

Participants take a break during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
21 / 22
<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, April 01, 2013

Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Saudi stunt driving

Saudi stunt driving

Next Slideshows

Saudi stunt driving

Saudi stunt driving

Stunt driving is a popular hobby among Saudi youths.

Apr 01 2013
Holy Week

Holy Week

Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter.

Mar 29 2013
Playing Jesus

Playing Jesus

Re-enacting the crucifixion ahead of Easter.

Mar 29 2013
World Cup stadium woes

World Cup stadium woes

Builders are threatening to halt the construction of Brazil's World Cup stadium due to a dispute over financing.

Mar 28 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast