Hollande's missed handshakes
French President Francois Hollande welcomes Austrian President Heinz Fischer at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French President Francois Hollande welcomes Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
France's President Francois Hollande welcomes Peru's President Ollanta Humala as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French President Francois Hollande welcomes Costa Rica's President Laura Chinchilla at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French President Francois Hollande welcomes South Korea's President Park Geun-hye as she arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
