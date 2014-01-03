Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 3, 2014 | 11:10am EST

Hollande's missed handshakes

<p>French President Francois Hollande welcomes Austrian President Heinz Fischer at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

French President Francois Hollande welcomes Austrian President Heinz Fischer at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Friday, January 03, 2014

French President Francois Hollande welcomes Austrian President Heinz Fischer at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
1 / 5
<p>French President Francois Hollande welcomes Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

French President Francois Hollande welcomes Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Friday, January 03, 2014

French President Francois Hollande welcomes Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
2 / 5
<p>France's President Francois Hollande welcomes Peru's President Ollanta Humala as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

France's President Francois Hollande welcomes Peru's President Ollanta Humala as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Friday, January 03, 2014

France's President Francois Hollande welcomes Peru's President Ollanta Humala as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
3 / 5
<p>French President Francois Hollande welcomes Costa Rica's President Laura Chinchilla at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

French President Francois Hollande welcomes Costa Rica's President Laura Chinchilla at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Friday, January 03, 2014

French President Francois Hollande welcomes Costa Rica's President Laura Chinchilla at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
4 / 5
<p>French President Francois Hollande welcomes South Korea's President Park Geun-hye as she arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

French President Francois Hollande welcomes South Korea's President Park Geun-hye as she arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Friday, January 03, 2014

French President Francois Hollande welcomes South Korea's President Park Geun-hye as she arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
5 / 5
View Again
View Next
Car bomb in Beirut

Car bomb in Beirut

Next Slideshows

Car bomb in Beirut

Car bomb in Beirut

A car bomb explodes in the Hezbollah district of Beirut.

Jan 02 2014
Mass rallies in Ukraine

Mass rallies in Ukraine

Pro-European integration demonstrators hunker down in chilly Kiev, braving the cold through the holidays.

Jan 02 2014
World rings in New Year

World rings in New Year

Ushering in 2014 with fireworks and festivities around the globe.

Jan 01 2014
Stuck in Antarctica

Stuck in Antarctica

On board the Russian ship Akademik Shokalskiy, which has been stranded by a blizzard in Antarctica for over a week.

Dec 31 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast