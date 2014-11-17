Hollywood Film Awards
Jack O'Connell accepts the New Hollywood Award for his role in "Unbroken" and bows to his director and presenter Angelina Jolie during the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood.
Actress Keira Knightley accepts the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award for her role in "The Imitation Game".
Gillian Flynn accepts the Hollywood Screenwriter award for "Gone Girl".
Director Jean-Marc Vallee holds his Breakthrough Award - Director for "Wild" while posing with actresses Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon backstage.
Actor Gerard Butler accepts the Hollywood Animation Award given to the cast and the creators of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" as presenter Jennifer Lopez laughs.
Actors Channing Tatum and Steve Carrell pose backstage with their Hollywood emsemble award for "Foxcatcher".
Benedict Cumberbatch looks at his watch as he accepts the Hollywood Actor Award for his role in "The Imitation Game".
Presenter Laura Dern takes the stage.
Actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum arrives.
Actress Keira Knightley arrives.
Chris Rock accepts the Hollywood Comedy Film Award for "Top Five" from presenter Queen Latifah.
Actress Kristen Stewart arrives.
Ben Affleck accepts the Hollywood Film Award for director David Fincher's "Gone Girl" as presenter Ron Howard listens.
Janelle Monae accepts the Hollywood Song award from presenter Randy Jackson for "What is Love" from "Rio 2".
Actor Chris Rock arrives.
Johnny Depp presents the Hollywood Documentary Award to "Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon".
Angelina Jolie poses backstage.
Johnny Depp presents the Hollywood Documentary Award to Shep Gordon for "Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon".
Actress Hillary Swank presents the Hollywood Screenwriter award to Gillian Flynn for "Gone Girl".
Jared Leto presents the Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award to Eddie Redmayne for his role in "The Theory of Everything".
Singer Steven Tyler of Aerosmith arrives.
Keira Knightley rises to accept the Supporting Actress Award for her role in "The Imitation Game".
Actress Jing Tian poses backstage with her International Award.
Actor Michael Keaton accepts the Career Achievement Award.
Actress Shailene Woodley, the recipient of the Hollywood Breakout Performance - Female Award, poses backstage.
Actor Robert Duvall accepts the supporting actor award for his role in "The Judge" as presenter Robert Downey Jr. laughs.
Director Angelina Jolie presents the New Hollywood Award to Jack O'Connell for their film "Unbroken".
Writer Gillian Flynn poses backstage with her screenwriter award for "Gone Girl".
Actor Mike Meyers and wife, Kelly Tisdale.
Actress Geena Davis presents the Hollywood Career Achievement Award to Michael Keaton.
Presenter Jennifer Lopez reacts after flubbing a line as she introduces the winner of the Hollywood Animation Award, the creators of "How to Train Your Dragon 2".
Presenter Jonah Hill greets ChanningTatum and Steve Carrell as they take the stage to accept the award for Hollywood Ensemble for the film "Foxcatcher".
Steve Carrell and Channing Tatum accept the award for Hollywood Ensemble for the film "Foxcatcher".
Actor Eddie Redmayne, winner of the Breakout Performance - Actor Award for "The Theory of Everything" poses with Jared Leto.
Actor Robert Pattinson presents the Hollywood Director award to Morten Tyldum for "The Imitation Game".
Eddie Redmayne accepts the Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor award for his role in "The Theory of Everything".
Chris Rock speaks to Mike Meyers during a commercial break.
Actress Shailene Woodley accepts the Hollywood Breakout Performance award for her role in "The Fault in Our Stars" as presenter Laura Dern stands behind her.
Actress Felicity Jones arrives.
Actor Michael Keaton poses with his career achievement award.
