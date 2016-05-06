Edition:
Hollywood goes to Havana

Kim Kardashian waves from the backseat of a vintage car at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba, May 5, 2016.

Thursday, May 05, 2016
Kanye West escorts his wife Kim Kardashian to a vintage car after leaving a restaurant in Havana, Cuba, May 5, 2016.

Thursday, May 05, 2016
Kanye West escorts his wife Kim Kardashian and daughter to a vintage car after leaving a restaurant in Havana, Cuba, May 5, 2016.

Thursday, May 05, 2016
Gisele Bundchen poses before the Chanel fashion show on Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016.

Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Vin Diesel poses before the Chanel fashion show in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016.

Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Rihanna prepares for a photoshoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz in Havana May 28, 2015.

Thursday, May 28, 2015
Tilda Swinton takes a picture with a guest prior to the Chanel fashion show in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016.

Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Beyonce and Jay-Z walk as they leave their hotel in Havana April 4, 2013.

Thursday, April 04, 2013
Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart (R), son of Fidel Castro, poses for photos beside Naomi Campbell (C) and Paris Hilton during the gala dinner of the closing of the XVII Habanos Festival in Havana February 27, 2015.

Friday, February 27, 2015
(L-R) Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones wave after landing in Havana, March 24, 2016.

Thursday, March 24, 2016
Singer Usher Raymond (C), a member of a delegation representing U.S. President Barack Obama's arts and humanities committee, stands between students during a visit at the Superior Institute of Arts in Havana, Cuba, April 18, 2016.

Monday, April 18, 2016
Director Francis Ford Coppola prepares pasta in the kitchen of the International School of Cinema and Television (EICTV) in San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba, July 16, 2015.

Friday, July 17, 2015
Bill Murray sings during a ceremony at the Cuban Union of Writers and Actors in Havana July 30, 2009.

Thursday, July 30, 2009
Benicio del Toro attends a ceremony honoring him with a Coral Award for his career, at the 36th Havana Film Festival December 7, 2014.

Sunday, December 07, 2014
Michael Douglas listens to Patricia Rodriguez, an official from the historian's office, in Old Havana October 27, 2009.

Tuesday, October 27, 2009
French singer Vanessa Paradis is seen prior to the Chanel fashion show in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016.

Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Musician Dave Matthews, a member of a delegation representing U.S. President Barack Obama's arts and humanities committee, visits the Fine Arts Museum with his family in Havana, Cuba, April 20, 2016.

Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Actor and producer Kal Penn, a member of a delegation representing U.S. President Barack Obama's arts and humanities committee, talks to journalists during a visit at the Superior Institute of Arts in Havana, Cuba, April 18, 2016.

Monday, April 18, 2016
Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis plays trumpet during a rehearsal for a series of concerts in Havana October 4, 2010.

Monday, October 04, 2010
Cuban pianist and Grammy winner Chucho Valdes (R), pianist Lang Lang from China (L), and American conductor and violinist Marin Alsop, pose for a selfie after a concert at the Cathedral Square in Havana, October 9, 2015.

Saturday, October 10, 2015
