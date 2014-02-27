Hollywood goes to Washington
Ben Affleck walks with Senator Robert Menendez before testifying at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Actress Angelina Jolie is seen in the Oval Office during a meeting with President Obama, seen from the South Lawn of the White House, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Actor Zach Galifianakis watches President Obama depart in the Marine One helicopter for a trip to Louisiana to witness the response to oil spill damage along the Gulf Coast, May 2, 2010. Galifianakis was on a tour of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker shoots a video with her phone during a National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award presentation ceremony in the East Room of the White House, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Actor and pilot Harrison Ford greets senators as he arrives at the Senate General Aviation Caucus meeting to discuss the importance of the aviation industry on Capitol Hill, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Actor George Clooney departs the White House after a meeting about Sudan with President Obama at the White House, October 12, 2010. With Clooney is human rights activist John Prendergast. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Actress Mariska Hargitay shares a laugh with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius at an event marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the East Room at the White House, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
Stephen Colbert, host of Comedy Central's "The Colbert Report", balances a pen on his mouth as he testifies before the Immigration, Citizenship, Refugees, Border Security, and International Law Subcommittee hearing on Protecting America's Harvest on Capitol Hill, September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Actress Eva Longoria speaks in support of the introduction of the "Farm Worker Help Bill", sponsored by Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (2nd L), on Capitol Hill, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Actor Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jennifer Aniston smiles next to Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius during a tour of the INOVA Breast Care Institute in Alexandria, Virginia, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Alicia Keys meets President Barack Obama after he delivered remarks at a World AIDS Day event at George Washington University, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Dr. Phil McGraw takes his seat next to Girl Scout and fellow witness Dominique Napolitano to testify about cyber-bullying during a hearing of the Healthy Families and Communities Subcommittee of the U.S. House Committee on Education and Labor, on Capitol Hill, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actor Kevin Costner and his daughter Annie listen to BP CEO Tony Hayward testify about the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico at the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Actress Nicole Kidman testifies on international violence against women before the House Foreign Affairs committee on Capitol Hill, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Singer Nick Jonas performs at "The Sound of Young America" student workshop at the White House, February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Actor and pro-Tibet activist Richard Gere is greeted by Senator Barbara Boxer before testifying to the Senate Foreign Relations East Asian and Pacific Affairs Subcommittee on the situation in Tibet on Capitol Hill, April 23, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Actress Pamela Anderson stops to talk to Capitol Hill police as she arrives at the Department of Health and Human Services to deliver a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) report on outdated animal tests performed by the U.S. government, April 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Singer-musician John Legend testifies at a House Appropriations hearing on "Funding for the Arts" on Capitol Hill, April 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U2 lead singer Bono arrives to meet the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill, October 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young
Singer Sheryl Crow testifies before the House subcommittee on health about breast cancer research and patient legislation on Capitol Hill, May 21, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Singer Shakira speaks about the Global Campaign for Education on Capitol Hill, April 22, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Usher smiles as he testifies to the House Education and Labor Committee on "Improving America's Commitment to Service and Volunteerism," on Capitol Hill, February 25, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Actor Michael J. Fox listens to testimony during a Senate subcommittee hearing on Parkinson's Disease on Capitol Hill, May 22, 2002. REUTERS/William Philpott
Singer Jewel speaks during a news conference on breast cancer on Capitol Hill, September 20, 2006. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Actress Salma Hayek speaks on violence against women at a hearing held by the Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Capitol Hill, July 19, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Kleponis
Musician Wynton Marsalis testifies in front of the House Transportation and Infrastructure joint hearing on rebuilding New Orleans while on Capitol Hill, October 18, 2005. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Recording artist Moby appears at a news conference on Capitol Hill to promote "Internet freedom" legislation, May 18, 2006. REUTERS/File
Sir Elton John waits to testify before his appearance in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions about increased funding for the global battle against the AIDS virus, on Capitol Hill, April 11, 2002. REUTERS/Win McNamee
