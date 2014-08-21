Hollywood selfies
Cast member Chloe Grace Moretz takes a selfie with fans at the premiere of "If I Stay" in Hollywood, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Bradley Cooper takes a selfie with fans at the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy" in Hollywood, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift takes a photo with a fan as she arrives at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kristen Bell takes a "selfie" with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Host Ellen Degeneres takes a group picture at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Aaron Paul poses with some fans at the premiere of the film "Need for Speed" at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ricky Gervais takes a "selfie" with some fans at the premiere of "Muppets Most Wanted" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood,March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Judge Jennifer Lopez takes a selfie during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Liam Hemsworth takes a 'selfie' with a fan at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kristen Stewart poses with a fan at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jena Malone poses with a fan at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bryan Cranston poses with a fan at the premiere of the documentary "No Half Measures: Creating the Final Season of Breaking Bad" at the Pacific theatre at The Grove in Los Angeles, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Colin Firth poses for a picture with a fan as he arrives for the film premiere of "Railway Man" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Tilda Swinton takes a photograph with a fan during the red carpet event of the world premiere of movie "Snowpiercer" in Seoul July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Ryan Reynolds poses with fans during the world premiere photocall of his animated movie "Turbo" in Barcelona, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Channing Tatum takes pictures with fans at the premiere of his new film "White House Down" in Washington, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Brad Pitt poses with a fan for a photo as he arrives for the premiere of the film "World War Z" in New York, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Angelina Jolie takes a picture with a fan upon arrival at the world premiere of his film "World War Z" in London, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Seth Rogen poses with a fan at the premiere of "This Is the End" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tom Cruise poses with fans along Hollywood Boulevard at the premiere of his new film "Oblivion" in Hollywood, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Daniel Craig takes a photograph of himself with fans as he arrives for the German premiere for the film 'Skyfall' in Berlin, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Colin Farrell has his picture taken with a fan before the German premiere of "Total Recall" in Berlin, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Will Ferrell poses with a fan as he arrives at the premiere of "The Campaign" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ewan McGregor has his photo taken with a fan as he arrives for the European premiere of "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen" in London, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Angelina Jolie poses with a fan at the premiere of World War Z in Berlin, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Adam Sandler takes photos with fans during the premiere of "That's My Boy" in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
Eddie Redmayne poses for a picture with a fan at the European premiere of "My Week With Marilyn" in London November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Kristen Stewart poses with a fan at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" in Los Angeles, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Emma Watson poses with fans at the world premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" in London, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Robert Pattinson poses with fans at the premiere of Water for Elephants in London, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Katy Perry takes a photo with a fan as she leaves the premiere of "The Tempest" in Hollywood, December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Wentworth Miller takes a picture with fans at the "Resident Evil: Afterlife 3D" Tokyo premiere, September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Will Smith takes a picture with fans at the Japanese premiere of "The Karate Kid" in Tokyo, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Charlize Theron poses with a fan after receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, September 29, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Anne Hathaway poses with fans at the Venice Film Festival, September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Sin City premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood.
How do I look?
Famous faces caught sneaking a peek in the mirror or applying a little make-up.
The top-earning models
The ten highest-paid models in the world.
Robin Williams mourned
Fans gather to mourn the death of actor and comedian Robin Williams.
