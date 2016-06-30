Hollywood talks Oscars diversity
Viola Davis said in an interview with ET about the absence of nominated actors of color at the 2016 Academy Awards: "The problem is not with the Oscars -- the problem is with the Hollywood movie-making system ... The films that are being made, are...more
Julie Delpy told TheWrap.com: "Two years ago, I said something about the Academy being very white male, which is the reality, and I was slashed to pieces by the media," she said. "Women can't talk. I sometimes wish I were African American because...more
Best actor nominee Matt Damon said the Academy's changes were a "first step," adding that "We're talking about huge systemic injustices around race and gender that are a lot bigger than the Oscars ... They're massive issues in our industry and in our...more
"Selma" director Ava DuVernay said on Twitter that the Academy's efforts to include more diverse members was "One good step in a long, complicated journey for people of color and women artists," but added, "Marginalized artists have advocated for...more
Lena Dunham wrote on Instagram: "The conversation happening around the Oscars is essential and overdue. It is not disrespectful to the current nominees. It is not an indictment of any one actor. It is a call to action for our industry to change the...more
Director Steve McQueen said in an interview with the Guardian: "I'm hoping in 12 months or so we can look back and say this was a watershed moment, and thank God we put that right ... The real issue is movies being made. Decisions being made by heads...more
Reese Witherspoon wrote in a Facebook post: "So disappointed that some of 2015's best films, filmmakers and performances were not recognized. Nothing can diminish the quality of their work, but these filmmakers deserve recognition. As an Academy...more
Spike Lee wrote under the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag on Instagram: "How Is It Possible For The 2nd Consecutive Year All 20 Contenders Under The Actor Category Are White? And Let's Not Even Get Into The Other Branches ... 40 White Actors In 2 Years And No...more
Best directing nominee Alejandro Inarritu said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that "cinema is the mirror where we can all see ourselves." Change should start in production, Inarritu said: "I think the things the Academy has just made is...more
Will Smith will not attend the Oscars ceremony in February in protest over the absence of nominated actors of color, telling ABC television's "Good Morning America": "My wife's not going... We've discussed it. We're part of this community. But at...more
Don Cheadle said of Oscars host Chris Rock: "I've actually been talking to Chris a little bit and I hope he just goes in, because I think this is a perfect opportunity to take everyone to task ... And nobody does it better than Chris." REUTERS/Gus...more
Jada Pinkett-Smith said in a video on Facebook, "Maybe it's time we pull back our resources and we put them back into our communities, and we make programs for ourselves that acknowledge us in ways that we see fit, that are just as good as the...more
Charlotte Rampling, who is nominated for best actress for her role in "45 Years", said in a French-language interview with French radio station Europe 1: "One can never really know, but perhaps the black actors did not deserve to be on the final list...more
Mark Ruffalo, himself an Oscars best supporting actor nominee for his role in "Spotlight," said, "There is a gap between ... black and white nominees, and it's happened a long time ... It's also reflective of our culture in America. There's a white...more
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Cheryl Boone Isaacs said while the Academy, which awards the Oscars, had made changes in recent years to drive diversity, "the change is not coming as fast as we would like. We need to do more."...more
Idris Elba, who starred in last year's drama "Beasts of No Nation," gave a speech to UK parliament on Monday: "I'm not here to talk about black people, I'm here to talk about diversity. Diversity in the modern world is more than just skin color --...more
Michael Caine told BBC's Radio 4 Today: "There's loads of black actors. In the end you can't vote for an actor because he's black. You can't say 'I'm going to vote for him, he's not very good, but he's black, I'll vote for him.'" He offered advice to...more
George Clooney told Hollywood trade paper Variety: "If you think back 10 years ago, the Academy was doing a better job. Think about how many more African Americans were nominated. I would also make the argument, I don't think it's a problem of who...more
Actress and Fox News contributor Stacey Dash told "Fox and Friends": "We have to make up our minds. Either we want to have segregation or integration, and if we don't want segregation, then we have to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards...more
David Oyelowo, who was widely perceived to have been snubbed last year for his performance as Martin Luther King Jr. in "Selma," said the Academy needs to move fast to fix the problem. "This institution doesn't reflect its president ... I am an...more
Donald Trump, referring to Stacey Dash's views, told "Fox and Friends": "I saw somebody on your show today say, 'Well, what do we do with BET?' ... The whites don't get any nominations, and I thought it was an amazing interview, actually. I've never...more
Lupita Nyong'o wrote on Instagram: "I am disappointed by the lack of inclusion in this year's Academy Awards nominations. It has me thinking about unconscious prejudice and what merits prestige in our culture. The Awards should not dictate the terms...more
Michael Moore will boycott the Oscars ceremony, telling TheWrap.com in an interview: "But the idea that we could go two years in a row, where 40 actors could be nominated and none of them were black, is just crazy. So if it will help to lend my name...more
Brie Larson, a first time Oscar nominee for her role in abduction drama "Room," shared her Hollywood Reporter magazine cover on Instagram with the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag. "This is a conversation that deserves attention," Larson wrote, but said...more
Reverend Al Sharpton said he planned to meet with other civil rights groups to launch a "serious campaign for people to tune out the Oscars." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
"Spotlight" director Tom McCarthy: "Look I think that issue has come to a head for a reason and I think we're all listening, we're all paying attention and we all have to own some part of it and we all have to do better. Individually, writers,...more
Actor Tyrese Gibson said this about Oscars host Chris Rock to People magazine: "There is no joke that he can crack. There is no way for him to seize the moment and come into this thing and say, 'I'm going to say this and say that I'm going to address...more
50 Cent posted a photo of Oscars host Chris Rock on Instagram with the caption, "Chris please do not do the oscars awards. You mean a lot man, don't do it. Please." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
John Singleton, Oscar-nominated for directing the 1991 film "Boyz n the Hood", said nominations for the industry's most prestigious awards are a lottery. "People even complain even when we have a lot of nominations. It is what it is. I've been in the...more
