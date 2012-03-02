Hollywood's dark underbelly
A man stands on Hollywood Boulevard as the sun rises near the site of the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 23, 2012. When host Billy Crystal's joked during the Oscar's ceremony, "Nothing can take the sting out of the world's...more
A man stands on Hollywood Boulevard as the sun rises near the site of the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 23, 2012. When host Billy Crystal's joked during the Oscar's ceremony, "Nothing can take the sting out of the world's economic problems like watching millionaires present each other with golden statues, " he aptly described the enormous gulf between the glamour of the Academy Awards and the lives of some Hollywood residents where the median annual household income is $33,694, according to the L.A. Times. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A billboard offering testing for sexually-transmitted diseases is seen above an Oscar billboard on the site of the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A billboard offering testing for sexually-transmitted diseases is seen above an Oscar billboard on the site of the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Richard McFarthing, 62, who is from Oklahoma and homeless, holds up a miniature Oscar statue as he eats a sandwich near the site of the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Richard McFarthing, 62, who is from Oklahoma and homeless, holds up a miniature Oscar statue as he eats a sandwich near the site of the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Deja Vu adult entertainment club is seen on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California late February 20, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
The Deja Vu adult entertainment club is seen on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California late February 20, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A homeless man who goes by the name of Super Tweeker shows a ring he says is encrusted with diamonds on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California late February 20, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A homeless man who goes by the name of Super Tweeker shows a ring he says is encrusted with diamonds on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California late February 20, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A man is treated for an unknown medical problem near the site of the 84th Academy Awards on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California late February 20, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A man is treated for an unknown medical problem near the site of the 84th Academy Awards on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California late February 20, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A person enters a door next to an image of horror movie actor Vincent Price on the security door of a business on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California late February 20, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A person enters a door next to an image of horror movie actor Vincent Price on the security door of a business on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California late February 20, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
People line up inside a multiple services business that also assists people with tickets for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California late February 20, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
People line up inside a multiple services business that also assists people with tickets for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California late February 20, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A man with an unknown medical problem is wheeled to an ambulance past Jay Netka, a Hollywood superhero impersonator who is wearing a costume that he made of Bumble Bee, near the site of the 84th Oscars in Hollywood, California late February 20, 2012....more
A man with an unknown medical problem is wheeled to an ambulance past Jay Netka, a Hollywood superhero impersonator who is wearing a costume that he made of Bumble Bee, near the site of the 84th Oscars in Hollywood, California late February 20, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Homeless men sitting on Hollywood Walk of Fame stars on Hollywood Boulevard beg for money to buy beer in Hollywood, California early February 21, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Homeless men sitting on Hollywood Walk of Fame stars on Hollywood Boulevard beg for money to buy beer in Hollywood, California early February 21, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
The El Capitan Theatre, across the street from the site of the 84th Academy Awards, is reflected in graffiti-covered windows in Hollywood, California early February 21, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
The El Capitan Theatre, across the street from the site of the 84th Academy Awards, is reflected in graffiti-covered windows in Hollywood, California early February 21, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Clarence Witzel, a homeless man, begs for money to buy marijuana on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California late February 20, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Clarence Witzel, a homeless man, begs for money to buy marijuana on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California late February 20, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A portion of Hollywood Boulevard is closed for the annual Academy Awards as crews build the red carpet arrival area in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A portion of Hollywood Boulevard is closed for the annual Academy Awards as crews build the red carpet arrival area in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A worker power washes the sidewalk in the pre-dawn hours on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A worker power washes the sidewalk in the pre-dawn hours on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A women walks with her belongings under the Hollywood sign and across Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A women walks with her belongings under the Hollywood sign and across Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man wearing women's clothing walks down Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man wearing women's clothing walks down Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Store front metal doors on Hollywood boulevard depict the image of film director Alfred Hitchcock as a man in a wheelchair sips on a drink in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Store front metal doors on Hollywood boulevard depict the image of film director Alfred Hitchcock as a man in a wheelchair sips on a drink in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Hollywood street sign hangs from an intersection lights along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Hollywood street sign hangs from an intersection lights along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Scientology building is shown along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Scientology building is shown along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A pedestrian walks past pictures of original Star Trek actors Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner painted onto store front security gates on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A pedestrian walks past pictures of original Star Trek actors Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner painted onto store front security gates on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A homeless man sleeps in a doorway in the early morning hours along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A homeless man sleeps in a doorway in the early morning hours along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A wig store shows off its products in a store front window on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A wig store shows off its products in a store front window on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A homeless man makes his way down Hollywood Boulevard before sunrise in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A homeless man makes his way down Hollywood Boulevard before sunrise in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Celebrity birthdays in March
A look at who's turning what in the month of March.
Meryl Streep winning awards
The multiple award-winning actress winning awards.
Best of the Oscars
Highlights from the Academy Awards.
Oscars red carpet
Highlights from the Oscars arrivals carpet.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.