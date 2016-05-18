Hollywood's gender pay gap
1: Jennifer Lawrence was the highest-paid actress in the world this year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. In a no-holds barred attack on the Hollywood wage gap, the "Hunger Games" star said that in the past she worried about being...more
1: Robert Downey Jr. is the world's highest paid actor last year with $80 million in earnings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2: Scarlett Johansson earned $35.5 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
2: Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan is second with $50 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
3: Melissa McCarthy earned $23 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3: Vin Diesel earned $47 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4: Chinese actress Fan Bingbing earned $21 million. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
4: Bradley Cooper earned $41.5 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
5: Jennifer Aniston earned $16.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5: Adam Sandler earned $41 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
6: Julia Roberts earned $16 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
6: Tom Cruise earned $40 million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
7: Angelina Jolie earned $15 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
7: Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan earned $33.5 million. REUTERS/Stringer
8: Reese Witherspoon earned $15 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
8: Bollywood star Salman Khan earned $33.5 million. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
9: Anne Hathaway earned $12 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
9: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar earned $32.5 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville
10: Kristen Stewart earned $12 million. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
10: Mark Wahlberg earned $32 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
