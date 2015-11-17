Edition:
Hollywood's most valuable

1: Jennifer Lawrence is the most valuable star of 2015, according to a new ranking by editors at culture and entertainment website Vulture.com. The ranking was based on a formula of numerous metrics, including box-office earnings, likability ratings and social-media chatter. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
2: Robert Downey Jr. is second. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
3: Leonardo DiCaprio is third. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 20, 2014
4: Bradley Cooper is fourth. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
5: Dwayne Johnson is fifth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
6: Tom Cruise. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
7: Hugh Jackman. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
8: Sandra Bullock. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
9: Channing Tatum. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
10: Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
11: Chris Pratt. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
12: Tom Hanks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
13: Matt Damon. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
14: Matthew McConaughey. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
15: George Clooney. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
16: Brad Pitt. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, October 19, 2014
17: Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
18: Liam Neeson. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2014
19: Ben Affleck. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
20: Chris Hemsworth. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
21: Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
22: Denzel Washington. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2013
23: Vin Diesel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
24: Melissa McCarthy. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
25: Johnny Depp. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
26: Will Smith. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
27: Meryl Streep. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 06, 2014
28: Christian Bale. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2013
29: Mark Wahlberg. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
30: Kevin Hart. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
