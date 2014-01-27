Holocaust Remembrance Day
A Holocaust survivor walks inside the former concentration camp before a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and to remember the victims of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, Poland, January 27, 2014. The...more
A Holocaust survivor walks inside the former concentration camp before a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and to remember the victims of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, Poland, January 27, 2014. The world marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 to remember those who died during the Nazi organized genocide during World War Two that cost the lives of millions of Jews, Roma and Sinti, homosexuals and opponents to Germany's fascist regime and its collaborators. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Holocaust survivors arrive for a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and to remember the victims of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A Holocaust survivor weeps before a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and to remember the victims of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A Holocaust survivor (R) is assisted as she walks inside former Auschwitz concentration camp during ceremonies to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation and commemorate the victims of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper...more
A Holocaust survivor lays a wreath in front of the Death Wall during a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and to remember the victims of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper...more
A Holocaust survivor prepares for a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and to remember the victims of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Members of a Knesset delegation stand in front of former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during ceremonies to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation and commemorate the victims of the Holocaust in Birkenau, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper...more
A Holocaust survivor places a lit candle at the Monument of the Victims during ceremonies to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation and commemorate the victims of the Holocaust at the former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps, January 27,...more
Flowers are laid at the sculpture "Trains to Life - Trains to Death" by Frank Meisler and Arie Ovadia at Friedrichstrasse train station in Berlin, January 27, 2014. The Kindertransport memorial is one of the four sculptures by Meisler to commemorate...more
Former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp is pictured during ceremonies to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation and commemorate the victims of the Holocaust in Birkenau, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp is pictured through a barbed wire fence during ceremonies to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation and commemorate the victims of the Holocaust in Birkenau, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel more
A watch tower is pictured near a barbed wire fence during ceremonies to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation and commemorate the victims of the Holocaust in Birkenau, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp is seen reflected in a window during ceremonies to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation and commemorate the victims of the Holocaust in Birkenau, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
The picture shows a crematorium of the former concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Visitors walk past the main gate with the sign "Arbeit macht frei" (work sets you free) at the former concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Picture shows the former concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Brausebad (shower) is written at the entrance of a gas chamber in the former concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A flower lies next to the word Auschwitz, denoting the name of the Nazi concentration camp, at the Gleis 17 (platform 17) memorial commemorating Jews who were deported from Grunewald train station during World War Two in Berlin, January 25, 2014....more
Israeli soldiers stand under pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visit to the Hall of Names at the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem, January 26, 2014. REUTER/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers look at an exhibition at the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem, January 26, 2014. REUTER/Baz Ratner
