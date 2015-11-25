Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 24, 2015 | 10:10pm EST

Holocaust survivors beauty pageant

Sarah Israel, 85, a Holocaust survivor, has her hair done during preparations ahead of a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, November 24, 2015. Thirteen women took part in the third annual beauty contest. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Rita Berkowitz, 83, a Holocaust survivor and winner of a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide, waves on a stage, in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, November 24, 2015. Thirteen women took part in the third annual beauty contest for Holocaust survivors in Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Stela Krashes, 85, a Holocaust survivor, has her make-up done during preparations ahead of a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Holocaust survivors stand on a stage during a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Judith Rosenzweig, 81, a Holocaust survivor has her make-up done during preparations ahead of a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Linda Ruben, 82, a Holocaust survivor, walks on a runway during a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Rivka Kushnir, 85, a Holocaust survivor, waits backstage during a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Judith Rosenzweig, 81, (R) and Rivka Shtanger, 74, (L) both Holocaust survivors, walk on a runway during a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A Holocaust survivor has her nails done during preparations ahead of a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Rivka Kushnir, 85, a Holocaust survivor, has her make-up done during preparations ahead of a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Holocaust survivors are seen backstage during a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Rita Casimo Brown, 81, a Holocaust survivor, has her make-up done during a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Holocaust survivor Hava Hershkovitz, 82, a previous beauty queen in the competition, has her make-up done during preparations ahead of a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Sarah Israel, 85, a Holocaust survivor, has her make-up done during preparations ahead of a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
