Holocaust survivors beauty pageant

Holocaust survivor, Carmela Ben Yehuda, 89, dances during the annual Holocaust survivors' beauty pageant in the Israeli city of Haifa October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Monday, October 31, 2016
A Holocaust survivor has her make-up done before the start of the beauty pageant. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Monday, October 31, 2016
Holocaust survivor Anna Grinis (C), 75, celebrates after winning the beauty pageant. Sara Netanyahu (R), wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stands next to Grinis. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Monday, October 31, 2016
A contestant has nail polish applied before the start of the beauty pageant. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Monday, October 31, 2016
Holocaust survivor, Malka Gurka, 73, walks down a red carpet during the beauty pageant. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Monday, October 31, 2016
Contestants stand on stage during the beauty pageant. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Monday, October 31, 2016
Holocaust survivor, Rachel Weiner, 75, takes part in the beauty pageant. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Monday, October 31, 2016
Some contestants are reflected in a marble column (R) during the beauty pageant. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Monday, October 31, 2016
