Holy cows
A Hindu boy peeps out from a window grille in an ashram in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Beef traders and workers take part in a protest against a ban on the slaughter of bulls and bullocks in Mumbai March 24, 2015. A renewed thrust by Prime Minister Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to protect cows, worshiped by majority Hindus, has...more
Rescued cattle are seen at a "goushala", or cow shelter, run by Bharatiya Gou Rakshan Parishad, an arm of the Hindu nationalist group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), at Aangaon village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra February 20, 2015. Hindu...more
A cow crosses a road past municipal corporation sweepers cleaning a road leading to the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Empty meat hooks are seen at shed in an abattoir during a strike against a ban on the slaughter of bulls and bullocks in Mumbai March 23, 2015. A renewed thrust by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to protect cows, worshipped by majority Hindus,...more
A cow drinks water from a water pipe at Allahabad railway station in Allahabad October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Commuters walk past a cow outside a computer supermarket in New Delhi September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A man sleeps in early morning among his cattle at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Mumbai October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy bathes a cow at Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai June 1, 2006. REUTERS/Babu
An Indian farmer walks with his hungry cow through a parched paddy field in Agartala, capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, March 10, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A devotee plays a traditional flute next to an ornamented cow ahead of the religious Hindu festival of "Makar Sankranti", which marks the start of spring, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Birds fly over a burning garbage dump in search of food on the outskirts of New Delhi June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
A bull sits on a divider of a busy road in New Delhi July 12, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer
A cow rushes through a crowd of Hindu devotees waiting to see the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the 135th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 21, 2012. The annual religious...more
A farmer ploughs his paddy field at Hetapati village, near the northern Indian city of Allahabad July 29, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A young Indian boy dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna stands beside a cow on the anniversary of Krishna's birth in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, August 12, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer
Traffic moves slowly as stray cows walk on a road in New Delhi May 6, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A cow cart crosses an iron fence gate near Maluapara village 170 km (105 miles) north of Kolkata April 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A cow grazes in a field at Mewat district in the northern Indian state of Haryana June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man smokes in front of a cow while waiting for a bus on a foggy morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
