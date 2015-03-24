Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 24, 2015 | 1:25pm EDT

Holy cows

A Hindu boy peeps out from a window grille in an ashram in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A Hindu boy peeps out from a window grille in an ashram in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014
A Hindu boy peeps out from a window grille in an ashram in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
1 / 20
Beef traders and workers take part in a protest against a ban on the slaughter of bulls and bullocks in Mumbai March 24, 2015. A renewed thrust by Prime Minister Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to protect cows, worshiped by majority Hindus, has closed abbatoirs in Maharashtra, making it hard for farmers to sell their animals, and restrictions are spreading to other states. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Beef traders and workers take part in a protest against a ban on the slaughter of bulls and bullocks in Mumbai March 24, 2015. A renewed thrust by Prime Minister Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to protect cows, worshiped by majority Hindus, has...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Beef traders and workers take part in a protest against a ban on the slaughter of bulls and bullocks in Mumbai March 24, 2015. A renewed thrust by Prime Minister Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to protect cows, worshiped by majority Hindus, has closed abbatoirs in Maharashtra, making it hard for farmers to sell their animals, and restrictions are spreading to other states. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 20
Rescued cattle are seen at a "goushala", or cow shelter, run by Bharatiya Gou Rakshan Parishad, an arm of the Hindu nationalist group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), at Aangaon village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra February 20, 2015. Hindu nationalists in India have stepped up attacks on the country's beef industry, seizing trucks with cattle bound for abattoirs and blockading meat processing plants in a bid to halt the trade in the world's second-biggest exporter. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Rescued cattle are seen at a "goushala", or cow shelter, run by Bharatiya Gou Rakshan Parishad, an arm of the Hindu nationalist group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), at Aangaon village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra February 20, 2015. Hindu...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Rescued cattle are seen at a "goushala", or cow shelter, run by Bharatiya Gou Rakshan Parishad, an arm of the Hindu nationalist group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), at Aangaon village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra February 20, 2015. Hindu nationalists in India have stepped up attacks on the country's beef industry, seizing trucks with cattle bound for abattoirs and blockading meat processing plants in a bid to halt the trade in the world's second-biggest exporter. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
3 / 20
A cow crosses a road past municipal corporation sweepers cleaning a road leading to the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A cow crosses a road past municipal corporation sweepers cleaning a road leading to the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2013
A cow crosses a road past municipal corporation sweepers cleaning a road leading to the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
4 / 20
Empty meat hooks are seen at shed in an abattoir during a strike against a ban on the slaughter of bulls and bullocks in Mumbai March 23, 2015. A renewed thrust by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to protect cows, worshipped by majority Hindus, has closed abbatoirs in Maharashtra, making it hard for farmers to sell their animals, and restrictions are spreading to other states. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Empty meat hooks are seen at shed in an abattoir during a strike against a ban on the slaughter of bulls and bullocks in Mumbai March 23, 2015. A renewed thrust by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to protect cows, worshipped by majority Hindus,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Empty meat hooks are seen at shed in an abattoir during a strike against a ban on the slaughter of bulls and bullocks in Mumbai March 23, 2015. A renewed thrust by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to protect cows, worshipped by majority Hindus, has closed abbatoirs in Maharashtra, making it hard for farmers to sell their animals, and restrictions are spreading to other states. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 20
A cow drinks water from a water pipe at Allahabad railway station in Allahabad October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A cow drinks water from a water pipe at Allahabad railway station in Allahabad October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
A cow drinks water from a water pipe at Allahabad railway station in Allahabad October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
6 / 20
Commuters walk past a cow outside a computer supermarket in New Delhi September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Commuters walk past a cow outside a computer supermarket in New Delhi September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Friday, September 19, 2008
Commuters walk past a cow outside a computer supermarket in New Delhi September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
7 / 20
A man sleeps in early morning among his cattle at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Mumbai October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man sleeps in early morning among his cattle at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Mumbai October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2012
A man sleeps in early morning among his cattle at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Mumbai October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 20
A boy bathes a cow at Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai June 1, 2006. REUTERS/Babu

A boy bathes a cow at Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai June 1, 2006. REUTERS/Babu

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2006
A boy bathes a cow at Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai June 1, 2006. REUTERS/Babu
Close
9 / 20
An Indian farmer walks with his hungry cow through a parched paddy field in Agartala, capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, March 10, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

An Indian farmer walks with his hungry cow through a parched paddy field in Agartala, capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, March 10, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
An Indian farmer walks with his hungry cow through a parched paddy field in Agartala, capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, March 10, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
10 / 20
A devotee plays a traditional flute next to an ornamented cow ahead of the religious Hindu festival of "Makar Sankranti", which marks the start of spring, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

A devotee plays a traditional flute next to an ornamented cow ahead of the religious Hindu festival of "Makar Sankranti", which marks the start of spring, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2008
A devotee plays a traditional flute next to an ornamented cow ahead of the religious Hindu festival of "Makar Sankranti", which marks the start of spring, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Close
11 / 20
Birds fly over a burning garbage dump in search of food on the outskirts of New Delhi June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Birds fly over a burning garbage dump in search of food on the outskirts of New Delhi June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Birds fly over a burning garbage dump in search of food on the outskirts of New Delhi June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Close
12 / 20
A bull sits on a divider of a busy road in New Delhi July 12, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer

A bull sits on a divider of a busy road in New Delhi July 12, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
A bull sits on a divider of a busy road in New Delhi July 12, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 20
A cow rushes through a crowd of Hindu devotees waiting to see the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the 135th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 21, 2012. The annual religious procession commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A cow rushes through a crowd of Hindu devotees waiting to see the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the 135th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 21, 2012. The annual religious...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2012
A cow rushes through a crowd of Hindu devotees waiting to see the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the 135th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 21, 2012. The annual religious procession commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
14 / 20
A farmer ploughs his paddy field at Hetapati village, near the northern Indian city of Allahabad July 29, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A farmer ploughs his paddy field at Hetapati village, near the northern Indian city of Allahabad July 29, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2007
A farmer ploughs his paddy field at Hetapati village, near the northern Indian city of Allahabad July 29, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
15 / 20
A young Indian boy dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna stands beside a cow on the anniversary of Krishna's birth in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, August 12, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer

A young Indian boy dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna stands beside a cow on the anniversary of Krishna's birth in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, August 12, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A young Indian boy dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna stands beside a cow on the anniversary of Krishna's birth in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, August 12, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 20
Traffic moves slowly as stray cows walk on a road in New Delhi May 6, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Traffic moves slowly as stray cows walk on a road in New Delhi May 6, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
Traffic moves slowly as stray cows walk on a road in New Delhi May 6, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
17 / 20
A cow cart crosses an iron fence gate near Maluapara village 170 km (105 miles) north of Kolkata April 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

A cow cart crosses an iron fence gate near Maluapara village 170 km (105 miles) north of Kolkata April 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2007
A cow cart crosses an iron fence gate near Maluapara village 170 km (105 miles) north of Kolkata April 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Close
18 / 20
A cow grazes in a field at Mewat district in the northern Indian state of Haryana June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A cow grazes in a field at Mewat district in the northern Indian state of Haryana June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2014
A cow grazes in a field at Mewat district in the northern Indian state of Haryana June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
19 / 20
A man smokes in front of a cow while waiting for a bus on a foggy morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A man smokes in front of a cow while waiting for a bus on a foggy morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2012
A man smokes in front of a cow while waiting for a bus on a foggy morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Expanding the Panama Canal

Expanding the Panama Canal

Next Slideshows

Expanding the Panama Canal

Expanding the Panama Canal

The project to expand one of the most important artificial waterways in the world.

Mar 23 2015
Seven children killed in NY fire

Seven children killed in NY fire

Seven children from an Orthodox Jewish family that died in a Brooklyn fire are buried in Jerusalem.

Mar 23 2015
Outrage over Afghan woman's lynching

Outrage over Afghan woman's lynching

Activists demand justice for a woman killed by an angry mob in Kabul for allegedly burning the Koran.

Mar 23 2015
Shocking treatment

Shocking treatment

Mexico's "toqueros", using machines of their own making, offer electric shocks of up to 120 volts for $1 to $2 dollars per person, which is popularly believed...

Mar 23 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast