Holy Jerusalem
The Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen during a snow storm from Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen during a snow storm from Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man checks an etrog, a citrus fruit, for blemishes at a market in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 29, 2009. The citrus fruit is used in rituals during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man checks an etrog, a citrus fruit, for blemishes at a market in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 29, 2009. The citrus fruit is used in rituals during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Muslim women pray during Laylat al-Qadr in front of the Dome of the Rock, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary) and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan September...more
Muslim women pray during Laylat al-Qadr in front of the Dome of the Rock, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary) and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People walk beneath festive lights hung for the holy month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Old City, August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People walk beneath festive lights hung for the holy month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Old City, August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man carries his daughter in one hand and a chicken in the other during the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man carries his daughter in one hand and a chicken in the other during the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Rabbi Menahem Porush in Jerusalem, February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Rabbi Menahem Porush in Jerusalem, February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen
A general view of the Church of Holy Sepulchre during the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony in Jerusalem's Old City, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A general view of the Church of Holy Sepulchre during the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony in Jerusalem's Old City, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Muslim man walks in Jerusalem's Old City on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, September 3, 2010. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Muslim man walks in Jerusalem's Old City on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, September 3, 2010. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian vendor sprays water on Muslim worshippers in Jerusalem's Old City after prayers on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian vendor sprays water on Muslim worshippers in Jerusalem's Old City after prayers on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A tourist rests during a visit at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City ahead of Easter, March 31, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A tourist rests during a visit at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City ahead of Easter, March 31, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Members of the Catholic clergy hold candles during a procession at the traditional Washing of the Feet ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre ahead of Easter celebrations in the Old City of Jerusalem, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside more
Members of the Catholic clergy hold candles during a procession at the traditional Washing of the Feet ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre ahead of Easter celebrations in the Old City of Jerusalem, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A Muslim woman prays during Laylat al-Qadr in front of the Dome of the Rock, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary) and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City during the holy month of Ramadan, August 14,...more
A Muslim woman prays during Laylat al-Qadr in front of the Dome of the Rock, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary) and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City during the holy month of Ramadan, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men watch the funeral procession of Rabbi Natan Tzvi Finkel in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men watch the funeral procession of Rabbi Natan Tzvi Finkel in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A member of the Catholic clergy holds up a bible during Easter Sunday mass at the Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member of the Catholic clergy holds up a bible during Easter Sunday mass at the Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Nuns pray in the Church of Bethphage before a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Nuns pray in the Church of Bethphage before a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A vendor sells drinks in front of the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City after the breaking of the fast on the second day of the holy month of Ramadan, August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A vendor sells drinks in front of the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City after the breaking of the fast on the second day of the holy month of Ramadan, August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk between graves before the funeral of Rabbi Abraham Haim Roth, spiritual leader of the Shomrei Emunim (Keepers of the Faith) Hasidic dynasty, at Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Baz...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk between graves before the funeral of Rabbi Abraham Haim Roth, spiritual leader of the Shomrei Emunim (Keepers of the Faith) Hasidic dynasty, at Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Worshippers hold candles as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old city, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Worshippers hold candles as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old city, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish people, dressed in costumes, dance during celebrations for the holiday of Purim in a synagogue in Jerusalem, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish people, dressed in costumes, dance during celebrations for the holiday of Purim in a synagogue in Jerusalem, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Muslim worshippers pray at the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif, and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City during the holy month of Ramadan, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim worshippers pray at the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif, and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City during the holy month of Ramadan, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Two Muslims pray inside the Al Aqsa compound during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem, September 28, 2006. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Two Muslims pray inside the Al Aqsa compound during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem, September 28, 2006. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Next Slideshows
Modern-day exorcism
Inside a modern-day exorcism in Colombia.
Profile: Bill Clinton
Former President Bill Clinton will speak at the Democratic National Convention.
Inside Quebec
A look inside Canada's French-speaking province.
California wildfire
Crews are battling a fire in California's Angeles National Forest.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.