Holy waters in Nepal

<p>Devotees fill their vessels with water, which is considered to be holy, from the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 30, 2014. The month-long festival, dedicated to God Madhavnarayan and Goddess Swasthani, involves the recitation of folk tales about miraculous feats performed by them in many Hindu households. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>An oil lamp offered by a devotee floats on the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A devotee covers herself with a shawl to keep warm at the bank of the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple as she offers prayers during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A man is silhouetted as he stands in front of a street lamp while observing the Swasthani Bratakatha festival from the bank of Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Devotees gather near the bank of the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple to offer prayers during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A devotee covers herself with a shawl to keep warm at the bank of the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple as she offers prayers during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>The reflections of devotees are seen on the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Devotees fill their vessels with water, which is considered to be holy, from the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Devotees gather near the bank of the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple to offer prayers during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

