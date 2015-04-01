Holy Week
An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theater performance of Il-Mixja (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Catholics participate in the Palm Sunday procession in Suchitoto, El Salvador March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People throw flower petals during the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Two penitents take part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Children covered with mud and leaves parade along the streets of Boac town on Marinduque island in central Philippines, April 1, 2015, as part of their devotion to their faith, an annual occurrence during Holy Week. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A penitent called a "Morione" shares a light moment with tourists after a parade along the streets of Boac town on Marinduque island in central Philippines April 1, 2015. During the annual festival, masked and costumed penitents called "Moriones"...more
Spanish legionnaires stand after a change of honor guard at the statue of the Christ of Mena (not pictured) outside a chapel during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Alba Jimenez, 19, wearing a traditional mantilla dress, looks on as she takes part as a penitent in the procession of the "Gitanos" brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Penitents hold candles as they take part in the procession of the "Gitanos" brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Penitents wait to start a procession of the "Silencio and la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
An actor portraying the crucified Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theater performance of Il-Mixja (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Penitents attend a procession of the "Silencio and la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Members of the Berri-Otxoak social rights collective dressed as penitents and carrying a sign reading "social services cuts bury our rights" take part in a protest for people affected by unemployment and the economic crisis, during Holy Week in...more
Catholic nuns hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A woman prays on a hill with wooden crosses after a procession celebrating Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmiany, northwest of Minsk, Belarus March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Spanish Catholics carry a devotional image of 'La Borriquita' during a Palm Sunday procession in Pontevedra, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Pope Francis holds a palm leaf as he leads the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Estrella Ruiz, 10, cries as she is embraced by her father Juanlo, 44, while he carries a float bearing the statue of the Virgin inside a church as they take part as penitents in the "Salud" brotherhood in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy...more
Penitents prepare outside a church before they take part in the "Huerto" brotherhood in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Catholic holds up palm cross during a Palm Sunday mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Pope Francis blesses with holy water as he arrives to lead the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Young boys lead a procession during Palm Sunday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Penitents called "Moriones" parade along the streets of Boac town on Marinduque island in central Philippines April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An actress portraying Mary during the crucifixion of Christ takes part in the interactive street-theatre performance of Il-Mixja (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta March 31, 2015. The Passion play was held in the grounds of Mount Carmel...more
