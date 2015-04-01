A penitent called a "Morione" shares a light moment with tourists after a parade along the streets of Boac town on Marinduque island in central Philippines April 1, 2015. During the annual festival, masked and costumed penitents called "Moriones"...more

A penitent called a "Morione" shares a light moment with tourists after a parade along the streets of Boac town on Marinduque island in central Philippines April 1, 2015. During the annual festival, masked and costumed penitents called "Moriones" dress in attire that is the local interpretation of what Roman soldiers wore during biblical times. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

