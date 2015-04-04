Holy Week
Members of the clergy take part in a prayer after a procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Good Friday in Jerusalem's Old City April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A penitent, dressed as Jesus Christ, reacts as he carries a cross during a ritual to mark Good Friday in Mumbai, India, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Catholic worshiper lights candles as she celebrates Good Friday inside the Our Lady of Aparecida Basilica in Aparecida do Norte, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
An actor playing Jesus Christ carries a cross in a procession of the Way of the Cross on Good Friday at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Paclawska, near Przemysl, southeastern Poland April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Penitents wait to start the procession of the "Ultima Cena del Salvador" brotherhood during Holy Week in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Pilgrims attend the annual Good Friday "Stations of the Cross" procession at the Champs de Mars near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Penitents attend a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in the Pampajasi district, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia April 3, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
An inmate dressed as Judas is suspended from a tree during the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday at a male prison in Mexico City April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
Worshipers re-enact the "Stations of the Cross" during a procession on Good Friday in Ourem, central Portugal April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A child, dressed as Jesus of Nazareth, takes part in a Good Friday procession in El Carmen de Escazu, near San Jose, Costa Rica April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Members of the religious communities celebrate Good Friday as they carry a cross through central Durban, South Africa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the "Mena" brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Members of the Italian community carry their crucifixes out of a restricted parking area next to the church as they take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, southwest of Frankfurt, Germany April 3,...more
A resident acting as a Roman soldier hammers a nail on the feet of female penitent Precy Valencia, 44, as she is crucified on a wooden cross during a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Paombong, Bulacan north of Manila,...more
Penitents march as they take part in a procession of torches during Holy Week in Valencia, Spain April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Actor Mario Valencia, portraying Jesus Christ, performs during a baptism ceremony as part of Catholic Holy Week celebrations at the Rimac river in Lima, Peru, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Penitent Ruben Enaje, in his 29th year of crucifixion, grimaces as he is nailed on a wooden cross during a reenactment of the passion and death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Cutud, San Fernando Pampanga north of Manila, April 3, 2015....more
Penitents take part in a Holy Week procession in Marsala, southern Italy, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Catholic nuns hold candles as they take part in the Washing of the Feet ceremony in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Penitents take part in a Holy Week procession in Marsala, southern Italy, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Penitents from the "El Calvario" brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, southern Spain, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
A penitent lies prostate on the ground as he prays in front of a chapel during a Holy Week ritual in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, Philippines April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A penitent takes part in a procession of the "El Nazareno" brotherhood inside the Mosque of Cordoba during Holy Week in Cordoba, southern Spain April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Children stand between penitents of the La Lanzada brotherhood during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Three penitents wait for the start of the 'Madre del Mayor Dolor' procession during the Holy Week in Pontevedra, northern Spain, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Penitents attend a mass at the Santa Teresa's Basilica during Holy Week celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People gather to see the image of Christ of Salud (Health) from the San Bernardo brotherhood during Holy Week in Seville, southern Spain April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Actors take part in a re-enactment during a Holy Week procession to prepare for Good Friday celebrations, in Luque, Paraguay April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Catholics participate in the Palm Sunday procession in Suchitoto, El Salvador March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theater performance of Il-Mixja (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Two penitents take part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
People throw flower petals during the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Alba Jimenez, 19, wearing a traditional mantilla dress, looks on as she takes part as a penitent in the procession of the "Gitanos" brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Penitents hold candles as they take part in the procession of the "Gitanos" brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Penitents attend a procession of the "Silencio and la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Catholic nuns hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A woman prays on a hill with wooden crosses after a procession celebrating Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmiany, northwest of Minsk, Belarus March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Catholic holds up palm cross during a Palm Sunday mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Pope Francis blesses with holy water as he arrives to lead the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Young boys lead a procession during Palm Sunday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Next Slideshows
In the sumo ring
Sumo fans cheer for the sport's top fighters at an annual Honozumo ceremonial tournament in Tokyo.
Preparing for Passover
Jews commemorate their flight from Ancient Egypt as described in Exodus.
Storms of sand
Storms of whipping winds and flying dust from around the world.
The prettiest pig
Hogs of Hungary compete in a beauty contest for pigs.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.