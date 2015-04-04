Edition:
Holy Week

Members of the clergy take part in a prayer after a procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Good Friday in Jerusalem's Old City April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Members of the clergy take part in a prayer after a procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Good Friday in Jerusalem's Old City April 3, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Members of the clergy take part in a prayer after a procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Good Friday in Jerusalem's Old City April 3, 2015.
A penitent, dressed as Jesus Christ, reacts as he carries a cross during a ritual to mark Good Friday in Mumbai, India, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A penitent, dressed as Jesus Christ, reacts as he carries a cross during a ritual to mark Good Friday in Mumbai, India, April 3, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A penitent, dressed as Jesus Christ, reacts as he carries a cross during a ritual to mark Good Friday in Mumbai, India, April 3, 2015.
A Catholic worshiper lights candles as she celebrates Good Friday inside the Our Lady of Aparecida Basilica in Aparecida do Norte, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

A Catholic worshiper lights candles as she celebrates Good Friday inside the Our Lady of Aparecida Basilica in Aparecida do Norte, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil April 3, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A Catholic worshiper lights candles as she celebrates Good Friday inside the Our Lady of Aparecida Basilica in Aparecida do Norte, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil April 3, 2015.
An actor playing Jesus Christ carries a cross in a procession of the Way of the Cross on Good Friday at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Paclawska, near Przemysl, southeastern Poland April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

An actor playing Jesus Christ carries a cross in a procession of the Way of the Cross on Good Friday at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Paclawska, near Przemysl, southeastern Poland April 3, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
An actor playing Jesus Christ carries a cross in a procession of the Way of the Cross on Good Friday at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Paclawska, near Przemysl, southeastern Poland April 3, 2015.
Penitents wait to start the procession of the "Ultima Cena del Salvador" brotherhood during Holy Week in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Penitents wait to start the procession of the "Ultima Cena del Salvador" brotherhood during Holy Week in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain, April 2, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Penitents wait to start the procession of the "Ultima Cena del Salvador" brotherhood during Holy Week in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain, April 2, 2015.
Pilgrims attend the annual Good Friday "Stations of the Cross" procession at the Champs de Mars near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Pilgrims attend the annual Good Friday "Stations of the Cross" procession at the Champs de Mars near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France April 3, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Pilgrims attend the annual Good Friday "Stations of the Cross" procession at the Champs de Mars near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France April 3, 2015.
Penitents attend a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in the Pampajasi district, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia April 3, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado

Penitents attend a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in the Pampajasi district, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia April 3, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Penitents attend a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in the Pampajasi district, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia April 3, 2015.
An inmate dressed as Judas is suspended from a tree during the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday at a male prison in Mexico City April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

An inmate dressed as Judas is suspended from a tree during the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday at a male prison in Mexico City April 3, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
An inmate dressed as Judas is suspended from a tree during the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday at a male prison in Mexico City April 3, 2015.
Worshipers re-enact the "Stations of the Cross" during a procession on Good Friday in Ourem, central Portugal April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Worshipers re-enact the "Stations of the Cross" during a procession on Good Friday in Ourem, central Portugal April 3, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Worshipers re-enact the "Stations of the Cross" during a procession on Good Friday in Ourem, central Portugal April 3, 2015.
A child, dressed as Jesus of Nazareth, takes part in a Good Friday procession in El Carmen de Escazu, near San Jose, Costa Rica April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A child, dressed as Jesus of Nazareth, takes part in a Good Friday procession in El Carmen de Escazu, near San Jose, Costa Rica April 3, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A child, dressed as Jesus of Nazareth, takes part in a Good Friday procession in El Carmen de Escazu, near San Jose, Costa Rica April 3, 2015.
Members of the religious communities celebrate Good Friday as they carry a cross through central Durban, South Africa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Members of the religious communities celebrate Good Friday as they carry a cross through central Durban, South Africa, April 3, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Members of the religious communities celebrate Good Friday as they carry a cross through central Durban, South Africa, April 3, 2015.
Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the "Mena" brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the "Mena" brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain, April 2, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the "Mena" brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain, April 2, 2015.
Members of the Italian community carry their crucifixes out of a restricted parking area next to the church as they take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, southwest of Frankfurt, Germany April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Members of the Italian community carry their crucifixes out of a restricted parking area next to the church as they take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, southwest of Frankfurt, Germany April 3, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Members of the Italian community carry their crucifixes out of a restricted parking area next to the church as they take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, southwest of Frankfurt, Germany April 3, 2015.
A resident acting as a Roman soldier hammers a nail on the feet of female penitent Precy Valencia, 44, as she is crucified on a wooden cross during a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Paombong, Bulacan north of Manila, Philippines, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

A resident acting as a Roman soldier hammers a nail on the feet of female penitent Precy Valencia, 44, as she is crucified on a wooden cross during a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Paombong, Bulacan north of Manila, Philippines, April 3, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A resident acting as a Roman soldier hammers a nail on the feet of female penitent Precy Valencia, 44, as she is crucified on a wooden cross during a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Paombong, Bulacan north of Manila, Philippines, April 3, 2015.
Penitents march as they take part in a procession of torches during Holy Week in Valencia, Spain April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Penitents march as they take part in a procession of torches during Holy Week in Valencia, Spain April 3, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Penitents march as they take part in a procession of torches during Holy Week in Valencia, Spain April 3, 2015.
Actor Mario Valencia, portraying Jesus Christ, performs during a baptism ceremony as part of Catholic Holy Week celebrations at the Rimac river in Lima, Peru, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Actor Mario Valencia, portraying Jesus Christ, performs during a baptism ceremony as part of Catholic Holy Week celebrations at the Rimac river in Lima, Peru, April 2, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Actor Mario Valencia, portraying Jesus Christ, performs during a baptism ceremony as part of Catholic Holy Week celebrations at the Rimac river in Lima, Peru, April 2, 2015.
Penitent Ruben Enaje, in his 29th year of crucifixion, grimaces as he is nailed on a wooden cross during a reenactment of the passion and death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Cutud, San Fernando Pampanga north of Manila, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Penitent Ruben Enaje, in his 29th year of crucifixion, grimaces as he is nailed on a wooden cross during a reenactment of the passion and death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Cutud, San Fernando Pampanga north of Manila, April 3, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Penitent Ruben Enaje, in his 29th year of crucifixion, grimaces as he is nailed on a wooden cross during a reenactment of the passion and death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Cutud, San Fernando Pampanga north of Manila, April 3, 2015.
Penitents take part in a Holy Week procession in Marsala, southern Italy, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Penitents take part in a Holy Week procession in Marsala, southern Italy, April 2, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Penitents take part in a Holy Week procession in Marsala, southern Italy, April 2, 2015.
Catholic nuns hold candles as they take part in the Washing of the Feet ceremony in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Catholic nuns hold candles as they take part in the Washing of the Feet ceremony in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 2, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Catholic nuns hold candles as they take part in the Washing of the Feet ceremony in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 2, 2015.
Penitents take part in a Holy Week procession in Marsala, southern Italy, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Penitents take part in a Holy Week procession in Marsala, southern Italy, April 2, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Penitents take part in a Holy Week procession in Marsala, southern Italy, April 2, 2015.
Penitents from the "El Calvario" brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, southern Spain, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Penitents from the "El Calvario" brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, southern Spain, April 1, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Penitents from the "El Calvario" brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, southern Spain, April 1, 2015.
A penitent lies prostate on the ground as he prays in front of a chapel during a Holy Week ritual in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, Philippines April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A penitent lies prostate on the ground as he prays in front of a chapel during a Holy Week ritual in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, Philippines April 2, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A penitent lies prostate on the ground as he prays in front of a chapel during a Holy Week ritual in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, Philippines April 2, 2015.
A penitent takes part in a procession of the "El Nazareno" brotherhood inside the Mosque of Cordoba during Holy Week in Cordoba, southern Spain April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

A penitent takes part in a procession of the "El Nazareno" brotherhood inside the Mosque of Cordoba during Holy Week in Cordoba, southern Spain April 1, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A penitent takes part in a procession of the "El Nazareno" brotherhood inside the Mosque of Cordoba during Holy Week in Cordoba, southern Spain April 1, 2015.
Children stand between penitents of the La Lanzada brotherhood during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Children stand between penitents of the La Lanzada brotherhood during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 1, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Children stand between penitents of the La Lanzada brotherhood during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 1, 2015.
Three penitents wait for the start of the 'Madre del Mayor Dolor' procession during the Holy Week in Pontevedra, northern Spain, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Three penitents wait for the start of the 'Madre del Mayor Dolor' procession during the Holy Week in Pontevedra, northern Spain, April 1, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Three penitents wait for the start of the 'Madre del Mayor Dolor' procession during the Holy Week in Pontevedra, northern Spain, April 1, 2015.
Penitents attend a mass at the Santa Teresa's Basilica during Holy Week celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Penitents attend a mass at the Santa Teresa's Basilica during Holy Week celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela April 1, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Penitents attend a mass at the Santa Teresa's Basilica during Holy Week celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela April 1, 2015.
People gather to see the image of Christ of Salud (Health) from the San Bernardo brotherhood during Holy Week in Seville, southern Spain April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

People gather to see the image of Christ of Salud (Health) from the San Bernardo brotherhood during Holy Week in Seville, southern Spain April 1, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
People gather to see the image of Christ of Salud (Health) from the San Bernardo brotherhood during Holy Week in Seville, southern Spain April 1, 2015.
Actors take part in a re-enactment during a Holy Week procession to prepare for Good Friday celebrations, in Luque, Paraguay April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Actors take part in a re-enactment during a Holy Week procession to prepare for Good Friday celebrations, in Luque, Paraguay April 1, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Actors take part in a re-enactment during a Holy Week procession to prepare for Good Friday celebrations, in Luque, Paraguay April 1, 2015.
Catholics participate in the Palm Sunday procession in Suchitoto, El Salvador March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Catholics participate in the Palm Sunday procession in Suchitoto, El Salvador March 29, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Catholics participate in the Palm Sunday procession in Suchitoto, El Salvador March 29, 2015.
An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theater performance of Il-Mixja (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theater performance of Il-Mixja (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta March 31, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theater performance of Il-Mixja (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta March 31, 2015.
Two penitents take part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Two penitents take part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Two penitents take part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015.
People throw flower petals during the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

People throw flower petals during the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
People throw flower petals during the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015.
Alba Jimenez, 19, wearing a traditional mantilla dress, looks on as she takes part as a penitent in the procession of the "Gitanos" brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Alba Jimenez, 19, wearing a traditional mantilla dress, looks on as she takes part as a penitent in the procession of the "Gitanos"

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Alba Jimenez, 19, wearing a traditional mantilla dress, looks on as she takes part as a penitent in the procession of the "Gitanos" brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Penitents hold candles as they take part in the procession of the "Gitanos" brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Penitents hold candles as they take part in the procession of the "Gitanos" brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Penitents hold candles as they take part in the procession of the "Gitanos" brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Penitents attend a procession of the "Silencio and la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Penitents attend a procession of the "Silencio and la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Penitents attend a procession of the "Silencio and la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Catholic nuns hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Catholic nuns hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Catholic nuns hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A woman prays on a hill with wooden crosses after a procession celebrating Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmiany, northwest of Minsk, Belarus March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A woman prays on a hill with wooden crosses after a procession celebrating Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmiany, northwest of Minsk, Belarus March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A woman prays on a hill with wooden crosses after a procession celebrating Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmiany, northwest of Minsk, Belarus March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Catholic holds up palm cross during a Palm Sunday mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A Catholic holds up palm cross during a Palm Sunday mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A Catholic holds up palm cross during a Palm Sunday mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Pope Francis blesses with holy water as he arrives to lead the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis blesses with holy water as he arrives to lead the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Pope Francis blesses with holy water as he arrives to lead the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Young boys lead a procession during Palm Sunday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Young boys lead a procession during Palm Sunday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Young boys lead a procession during Palm Sunday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
