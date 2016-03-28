Edition:
United States
Holy Week

Actors are seen on crosses during a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday at the slum of Petare in Caracas, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Men throw water on a woman as part of traditional Easter celebrations in Szenna, Hungary, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Penitents take part in the procession of the "Nuestra Senora del Amor Hermoso" brotherhood during Holy Week in Pontevedra, Spain, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Two sisters wait to sit on a donkey before joining in the "Virgem da Atalaia" procession during Holy Week at Alcochete, near Lisbon, Portugal March 27, 2016. Women ride on donkeys during the "Virgem da Atalaia" procession, that has been held annually for about 400 years. In the past, only single women rode the donkeys to ask for help from the Virgin to find a husband. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Two sisters wait to sit on a donkey before joining in the "Virgem da Atalaia" procession during Holy Week at Alcochete, near Lisbon, Portugal March 27, 2016. Women ride on donkeys during the "Virgem da Atalaia" procession, that has been held annually for about 400 years. In the past, only single women rode the donkeys to ask for help from the Virgin to find a husband. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Catholics move a statue as they participate in an Easter Sunday procession through the streets of Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Actors portraying Jesus Christ and Roman soldiers perform during a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday at the slum of Petare in Caracas March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
A Catholic priest and believers take part in a service on the eve of Easter Sunday in the village of Ragotna, Belarus, March 26, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Masked penitents carry thorny boughs on their shoulders during a procession, as part of Holy Week celebrations, through the streets of Taxco, in the Mexican state of Guerrero March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
David, 6, a penitent boy of the San Bernardo brotherhood poses before taking part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Girls play before the start of the 'Madre del Mayor Dolor' procession during the Holy Week in Pontevedra, northern Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Spanish legionnaires sing an anthem as they carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the "Mena" brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Penitents of the "Cristo de las Injurias" brotherhood take part in the "Procesion del Silencio" (Silence Procession) during Holy Week in Zamora, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
An actor portraying the crucified Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theatre Passion play "Il-Mixja" (The Way), one of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter, in the grounds of Mount Carmel Mental Hospital in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Catholics carry a statue of Jesus Nazareno in a procession known as "Jesus Nazareno of the tapes" during Holy Week in Cot de Cartago, Costa Rica. People tie ribbons to the statue to symbolize promises they make to Jesus. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Penitents of Rocio brotherhood take part in a procession during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Penitents of San Esteban brotherhood pose before taking part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A penitent of the San Bernardo brotherhood takes part in a Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Penitents take part in the "Virgen de la Esperanza" brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Zamora, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A member of the Brotherhood of Gentlemen Legionnaires of Asturias feeds its mascot after the governing body of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood decided that penance could not be carried out in the streets due to rain on Palm Sunday in Oviedo, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
A penitent of the "Los Cartujos" brotherhood checks his mobile phone as he takes part in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy Week in Palma de Mallorca, on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Actors take part in a re-enactment during a Holy Week procession to prepare for Good Friday celebration in Luque city, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Young penitents take part in the "Jesus el Pobre" brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Penitents of Rocio brotherhood wait inside a church before they take part in a procession during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Penitents of La Paz (The Peace) brotherhood make their penance during a Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Penitents of Los Negritos brotherhood wait before the start of Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
