Home for Thanksgiving

Air travellers with luggage wait in line to check in for flights curbside at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. Up to 2.8 million people per day, about 600,000 more than average, are expected to fly in the United States over the coming six days,...more

Air travellers with luggage wait in line to check in for flights curbside at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. Up to 2.8 million people per day, about 600,000 more than average, are expected to fly in the United States over the coming six days, making it a busy period for travel, according to the trade group Airlines for America. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close