Home for Thanksgiving
Air travellers with luggage wait in line to check in for flights curbside at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. Up to 2.8 million people per day, about 600,000 more than average, are expected to fly in the United States over the coming six days,...more
Airport police officers watch travelers passing through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on the day before Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Travelers pass through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on the day before Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Travelers wait in a security check point line at O'Hare Airport before the busy Thanksgiving Day weekend in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Travelers wait to board trains during the Thanksgiving travel rush at Pennsylvania Station in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Travelers pass through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on the day before Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Air travellers with luggage wait in line to check in for flights curbside at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A jet approaches landing as travelers pass through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on the day before Thanksgiving in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew
Airport police officers watch travelers passing through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on the day before Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Travelers take an escalator to a TSA Pre-check entrance as they pass through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on the day before Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Travellers wait to board trains during the Thanksgiving travel rush at Pennsylvania Station in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Travelers pass through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on the day before Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Travellers wait for trains to be called during the Thanksgiving travel rush at Pennsylvania Station in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
