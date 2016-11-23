Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 23, 2016 | 6:10pm EST

Home for Thanksgiving

Air travellers with luggage wait in line to check in for flights curbside at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. Up to 2.8 million people per day, about 600,000 more than average, are expected to fly in the United States over the coming six days, making it a busy period for travel, according to the trade group Airlines for America. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Airport police officers watch travelers passing through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on the day before Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Travelers pass through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on the day before Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Travelers wait in a security check point line at O'Hare Airport before the busy Thanksgiving Day weekend in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Travelers wait to board trains during the Thanksgiving travel rush at Pennsylvania Station in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Travelers pass through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on the day before Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Air travellers with luggage wait in line to check in for flights curbside at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A jet approaches landing as travelers pass through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on the day before Thanksgiving in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Airport police officers watch travelers passing through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on the day before Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Travelers take an escalator to a TSA Pre-check entrance as they pass through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on the day before Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Travellers wait to board trains during the Thanksgiving travel rush at Pennsylvania Station in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Travelers pass through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on the day before Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Travellers wait for trains to be called during the Thanksgiving travel rush at Pennsylvania Station in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
