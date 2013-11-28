Edition:
Home for Thanksgiving

<p>A child lies on the floor at JFK airport in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Travelers wait at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Travelers wait at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Travelers wait for their flight inside of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Travelers and commuters walk through Grand Central Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Travelers line up at Penn Station to take a bus to Washington, in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A man readjusts his luggage to comply with weight restrictions while trying to check in to his flight inside of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Travelers board a train at Grand Central Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Travelers sleep in rocking chairs at Logan airport in Boston, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Travelers line up to check in to their flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A digital traffic board reports delays in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Travelers wait at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013.REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Travelers walk towards Penn Station in the rain in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Travelers wait to board a bus in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Travelers and commuters walk through Grand Central Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Travelers sit and wait at Penn Station in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A boy waits with his family at a check-in area at LaGuardia Airport in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Travelers wait to board a train at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Travelers line up at Penn Station to take a bus to Washington, in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A woman rests at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

