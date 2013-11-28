Home for Thanksgiving
A child lies on the floor at JFK airport in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child lies on the floor at JFK airport in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Travelers wait at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Travelers wait at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Travelers wait at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Travelers wait at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Travelers wait for their flight inside of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Travelers wait for their flight inside of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Travelers and commuters walk through Grand Central Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Travelers and commuters walk through Grand Central Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Travelers line up at Penn Station to take a bus to Washington, in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Travelers line up at Penn Station to take a bus to Washington, in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man readjusts his luggage to comply with weight restrictions while trying to check in to his flight inside of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man readjusts his luggage to comply with weight restrictions while trying to check in to his flight inside of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Travelers board a train at Grand Central Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Travelers board a train at Grand Central Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Travelers sleep in rocking chairs at Logan airport in Boston, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Travelers sleep in rocking chairs at Logan airport in Boston, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Travelers line up to check in to their flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Travelers line up to check in to their flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A digital traffic board reports delays in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A digital traffic board reports delays in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Travelers wait at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013.REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Travelers wait at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013.REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Travelers walk towards Penn Station in the rain in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Travelers walk towards Penn Station in the rain in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Travelers wait to board a bus in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Travelers wait to board a bus in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Travelers and commuters walk through Grand Central Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Travelers and commuters walk through Grand Central Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Travelers sit and wait at Penn Station in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Travelers sit and wait at Penn Station in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A boy waits with his family at a check-in area at LaGuardia Airport in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy waits with his family at a check-in area at LaGuardia Airport in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Travelers wait to board a train at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Travelers wait to board a train at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Travelers line up at Penn Station to take a bus to Washington, in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Travelers line up at Penn Station to take a bus to Washington, in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman rests at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman rests at Pennsylvania Station in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Next Slideshows
Kim Jong-look-a-like
Howard's friends used to tease him about his resemblance to the North Korean leader, so he decided to make something out of it.
Sochi: The Olympic torch
Following the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay.
Born in water
A Brazilian couple deliver their second child at home in a pool of warm water.
The first and last movie theater
The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Colombia, has been running continuously since 1913.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.