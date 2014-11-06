Edition:
Home from Afghanistan

Zachary Smith, a paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, hugs his mom Angie Gibson after returning home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014. Approximately 300 troops arrived home after being deployed since February 2014, according to the military.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A woman yells as paratroopers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, return home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.

Members of the Patriot Guard Riders carry U.S. flags as an airplane bringing paratroopers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division home from Afghanistan, arrives at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.

A U.S. flag is flown from the window atop a chartered airplane bringing paratroopers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division home from Afghanistan, at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.

Riley Agnew, three years old, points to the plane flying his father, a paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, as he returns home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.

Paratroopers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, march up the ramp as they return home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.

A paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, hugs his wife after returning home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.

Paratroopers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, stand at attention after returning home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.

A young girl waves a flag as she and others watch the airplane flying paratroopers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division as they return home from Afghanistan, at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.

A paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, looks up at his son while sharing a hug with his wife after returning home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.

Friends and family watch as paratroopers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, return home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.

A home-made banner for a paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, is seen during a returning home ceremony from Afghanistan, at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.

Sean Smith, a paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, kisses his daughter Olivia Rose Smith, 10 months, after returning home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.

A woman waves a flag as she and others watch the airplane flying paratroopers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, as they return home from Afghanistan, at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.

Jackie Garnon waves a sign as she waits for her son, a paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, to return home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.

