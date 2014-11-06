Home from Afghanistan
Zachary Smith, a paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, hugs his mom Angie Gibson after returning home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014. Approximately 300 troops...more
A woman yells as paratroopers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, return home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.
Members of the Patriot Guard Riders carry U.S. flags as an airplane bringing paratroopers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division home from Afghanistan, arrives at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.
A U.S. flag is flown from the window atop a chartered airplane bringing paratroopers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division home from Afghanistan, at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.
Riley Agnew, three years old, points to the plane flying his father, a paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, as he returns home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.
Paratroopers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, march up the ramp as they return home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.
A paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, hugs his wife after returning home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.
Paratroopers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, stand at attention after returning home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.
A young girl waves a flag as she and others watch the airplane flying paratroopers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division as they return home from Afghanistan, at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.
A paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, looks up at his son while sharing a hug with his wife after returning home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.
Friends and family watch as paratroopers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, return home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.
A home-made banner for a paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, is seen during a returning home ceremony from Afghanistan, at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.
Sean Smith, a paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, kisses his daughter Olivia Rose Smith, 10 months, after returning home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.
A woman waves a flag as she and others watch the airplane flying paratroopers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, as they return home from Afghanistan, at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.
Jackie Garnon waves a sign as she waits for her son, a paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, to return home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.
Next Slideshows
Typhoon Haiyan's legacy
The Philippines still bears scars from last year's destructive Typhoon Haiyan.
Ashoura festival
During Ashoura, Shi'ite Muslims commemorate the slaying of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussein in Kerbala in 680 AD.
All along the border
As Switzerland prepares to vote on a proposal to dramatically limit immigration Reuters photographer Denis Balibouse travelled along the Swiss border from the...
The Berlin Wall around the world
On November 9, Germany will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. To mark the event Reuters Photographers around the world captured...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.