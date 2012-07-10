Edition:
Home Run Derby

<p>American League All-Star Joe Nathan of the Texas Rangers holds his son as they watch the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

<p>The sons of American League All-Stars Prince Fielder of the Detroit Tigers and David Ortiz of the Boston Bruins play before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

<p>Fans line up to attend the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

<p>American League All-Star Yu Darvish of the Texas Rangers throws in the outfield before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

<p>American League All-Stars David Ortiz (C) of the Boston Red Sox walks with his son along with Felix Hernandez (L) of the Seattle Mariners before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

<p>National League All-Star Chipper Jones runs with his children before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

<p>Baseball fan Jean Carrino screams during batting practice before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

<p>American League All-Star Prince Fielder of the Detroit Tigers gestures before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

<p>American League All-Star Derek Jeter (R) of the New York Yankees jokes with fellow All-Stars before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

<p>American League All-Star Curtis Granderson of the New York Yankees tosses his glove before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

<p>Fans wait for balls during batting practice at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

<p>National League All-Stars Melky Cabrera (C) of the San Fransisco Giants stretches withe Starlin Castro (L) of the Chicago Cubs and Ryan Braun of the Milwaukee Brewers before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

<p>American League All-Star Joe Mauer of the Minnesota Twins shakes hands with retired Kansas City Royals groundskeeper George Toma (R) before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

<p>American League All-Star C.J. Wilson of the Los Angeles Angels holds a camera during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

<p>Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson acknowledges the crowd at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

<p>American League All-Star, Detroit Tiger's Miguel Cabrera's eleven month old son during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

<p>American League All-Star Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers holds his child and checks his phone during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

<p>American League All-Star Mark Trumbo of the Los Angeles Angels hits during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

<p>American League All-Star Prince Fielder of the Detroit TIgers hits during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

<p>American League All-Star Yu Darvish of the Texas Rangers walks in from the outfield before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

<p>National League All-Star Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

<p>American League All-Star Robinson Cano of the New York Yankees fails to hit a home run during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

