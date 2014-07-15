Home Run Derby
Yoenis Cespedes of the Oakland Athletics bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
Yoenis Cespedes of the Oakland Athletics hoists the championship trophy after winning the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
Yoenis Cespedes (top right) of the Oakland Athletics is congratulated by players including runner-up Todd Frazier of the Cincinnati Reds after winning the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA...more
Jose Bautista of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he is eliminated in the third round of the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
Todd Frazier (right) of the Cincinnati Reds greets his brother Charlie Frazier after competing in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins watches the flight of a home run in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
Chris Sale of the Chicago White Sox holds his son on his shoulders in the first round of the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Fans in the bleachers reach for a home run baseball in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports
Jose Bautista of the Toronto Blue Jays bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins waves to the crowd after competing in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports
Justin Morneau of the Colorado Rockies bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Yoenis Cespedes (middle) of the Oakland Athletics is toweled off by Alexei Ramirez (right) and Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox during the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Jose Bautista of the Toronto Blue Jays bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports
Todd Frazier of the Cincinnati Reds bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Miguel Cabrera (right) of the Detroit Tigers gestures to his teammates during the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Adam Jones of the Baltimore Orioles bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Jose Bautista (right) of the Toronto Blue Jays gets a drink from infielder Robinson Cano of the Seattle Mariners during the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Sean Doolittle (second from right) of the Oakland Athletics wears a GoPro camera on his head during the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
A fan of the Minnesota Twins covers his head inside a rain poncho as rain delays the start of the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Ten World Cup moments
From swashbuckling goals to inglorious exits. The World Cup in Brazil has been one of the most remarkable of recent times.
Germany 1 - Argentina 0
Highlights from the World Cup final.
Brazil 0 - 3 Netherlands
Brazil takes on Netherlands for third place.
King James returns
LeBron James chooses the Cleveland Cavaliers.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.