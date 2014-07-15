Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 15, 2014 | 12:39am EDT

Home Run Derby

Yoenis Cespedes of the Oakland Athletics bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Yoenis Cespedes of the Oakland Athletics bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Yoenis Cespedes of the Oakland Athletics bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 20
Yoenis Cespedes of the Oakland Athletics hoists the championship trophy after winning the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Yoenis Cespedes of the Oakland Athletics hoists the championship trophy after winning the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Yoenis Cespedes of the Oakland Athletics hoists the championship trophy after winning the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 20
Yoenis Cespedes (top right) of the Oakland Athletics is congratulated by players including runner-up Todd Frazier of the Cincinnati Reds after winning the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports

Yoenis Cespedes (top right) of the Oakland Athletics is congratulated by players including runner-up Todd Frazier of the Cincinnati Reds after winning the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA...more

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Yoenis Cespedes (top right) of the Oakland Athletics is congratulated by players including runner-up Todd Frazier of the Cincinnati Reds after winning the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 20
Jose Bautista of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he is eliminated in the third round of the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Jose Bautista of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he is eliminated in the third round of the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Jose Bautista of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he is eliminated in the third round of the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 20
Todd Frazier (right) of the Cincinnati Reds greets his brother Charlie Frazier after competing in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Todd Frazier (right) of the Cincinnati Reds greets his brother Charlie Frazier after competing in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Todd Frazier (right) of the Cincinnati Reds greets his brother Charlie Frazier after competing in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 20
Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins watches the flight of a home run in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins watches the flight of a home run in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins watches the flight of a home run in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 20
Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 20
Chris Sale of the Chicago White Sox holds his son on his shoulders in the first round of the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Chris Sale of the Chicago White Sox holds his son on his shoulders in the first round of the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Chris Sale of the Chicago White Sox holds his son on his shoulders in the first round of the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 20
Fans in the bleachers reach for a home run baseball in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports

Fans in the bleachers reach for a home run baseball in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Fans in the bleachers reach for a home run baseball in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 20
Jose Bautista of the Toronto Blue Jays bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Jose Bautista of the Toronto Blue Jays bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Jose Bautista of the Toronto Blue Jays bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 20
Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins waves to the crowd after competing in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins waves to the crowd after competing in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins waves to the crowd after competing in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 20
Justin Morneau of the Colorado Rockies bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Justin Morneau of the Colorado Rockies bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Justin Morneau of the Colorado Rockies bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 20
Yoenis Cespedes (middle) of the Oakland Athletics is toweled off by Alexei Ramirez (right) and Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox during the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Yoenis Cespedes (middle) of the Oakland Athletics is toweled off by Alexei Ramirez (right) and Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox during the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Yoenis Cespedes (middle) of the Oakland Athletics is toweled off by Alexei Ramirez (right) and Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox during the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 20
Jose Bautista of the Toronto Blue Jays bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports

Jose Bautista of the Toronto Blue Jays bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Jose Bautista of the Toronto Blue Jays bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 20
Todd Frazier of the Cincinnati Reds bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Todd Frazier of the Cincinnati Reds bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Todd Frazier of the Cincinnati Reds bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 20
Miguel Cabrera (right) of the Detroit Tigers gestures to his teammates during the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Miguel Cabrera (right) of the Detroit Tigers gestures to his teammates during the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Miguel Cabrera (right) of the Detroit Tigers gestures to his teammates during the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 20
Adam Jones of the Baltimore Orioles bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Adam Jones of the Baltimore Orioles bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Adam Jones of the Baltimore Orioles bats in the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 20
Jose Bautista (right) of the Toronto Blue Jays gets a drink from infielder Robinson Cano of the Seattle Mariners during the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Jose Bautista (right) of the Toronto Blue Jays gets a drink from infielder Robinson Cano of the Seattle Mariners during the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Jose Bautista (right) of the Toronto Blue Jays gets a drink from infielder Robinson Cano of the Seattle Mariners during the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 20
Sean Doolittle (second from right) of the Oakland Athletics wears a GoPro camera on his head during the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Sean Doolittle (second from right) of the Oakland Athletics wears a GoPro camera on his head during the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Sean Doolittle (second from right) of the Oakland Athletics wears a GoPro camera on his head during the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 20
A fan of the Minnesota Twins covers his head inside a rain poncho as rain delays the start of the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

A fan of the Minnesota Twins covers his head inside a rain poncho as rain delays the start of the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A fan of the Minnesota Twins covers his head inside a rain poncho as rain delays the start of the 2014 Home Run Derby at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Ten World Cup moments

Ten World Cup moments

Next Slideshows

Ten World Cup moments

Ten World Cup moments

From swashbuckling goals to inglorious exits. The World Cup in Brazil has been one of the most remarkable of recent times.

Jul 14 2014
Germany 1 - Argentina 0

Germany 1 - Argentina 0

Highlights from the World Cup final.

Jul 13 2014
Brazil 0 - 3 Netherlands

Brazil 0 - 3 Netherlands

Brazil takes on Netherlands for third place.

Jul 12 2014
King James returns

King James returns

LeBron James chooses the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jul 11 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast