Home Run Derby
Todd Frazier (21) of the Cincinnati Reds reacts during the 2015 Home Run Derby the day before the MLB All Star Game at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio, July 13, 2015. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Kris Bryant (17) of the Chicago Cubs and first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) of the Chicago Cubs are seen prior to the 2015 Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Anthony Rizzo (44) of the Chicago Cubs bats during the 2015 Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports
Manny Machado (13) of the Baltimore Orioles bats during the 2015 Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Prince Fielder (84) of the Texas Rangers bats during the 2015 Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Donaldson (20) of the Toronto Blue Jays shakes hands with National League first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) of the Chicago Cubs. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Donaldson (20) of the Toronto Blue Jays bats during the 2015 Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports
Joc Pederson (right) of the Los Angeles Dodgers shakes hands with National League first baseman Anthony Rizzo (left) of the Chicago Cubs. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Todd Frazier (21) of the Cincinnati Reds bats during the 2015 Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports
Prince Fielder (84) of the Texas Rangers bats during the 2015 Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports
Joc Pederson (31) of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Donaldson (20) of the Toronto Blue Jays bats during the 2015 Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
