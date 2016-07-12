Edition:
Home Run Derby

Giancarlo Stanton, outfielder for the Miami Marlins, reacts as he bats in the quarterfinals during the All Star Game home run derby at PetCo Park in San Diego, July 11, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton holds the trophy after winning the All Star Game home run derby. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton celebrates with teammates after winning the All Star Game home run derby. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Todd Frazier, infielder with the Chicago White Sox, bats in the quraterfinals during the All Star Game home run derby. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton poses for a photo with his Marlins teammates as he bats in the quarterfinals. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton bats in the quarterfinals. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Former San Diego Padres player Dave Winfield greets Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs before the home run derby. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Gonzalez of the Colorado Rockies bat during the All Star Game home run derby. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Todd Frazier of the Chicago White Sox bats in the quarterfinals during the All Star Game home run derby. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Fernandez, pitcher for the Miami Marlins, reacts as teammate Giancarlo Stanton (not pictured) bats in the semifinals. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton bats in the semifinals. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox bumps fists with Josh Donaldson of the Toronto Blue Jays during the All Star Game home run derby. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton greets Robinson Cano of the Seattle Mariners before the home run derby. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Trumbo, outfielder with the Baltimore Orioles, bats in the quarterfinals. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Duvall, outfielder with the Cincinnati Reds, bats in the quarterfinals. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Wil Myers, infielder with the San Diego Padres, bats in the quarterfinals. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Duvall, outfielder with the Cincinnati Reds, greets teammate Jay Bruce in the quarterfinals. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager, infielder with the Los Angeles Dodgers, bats in the quarterfinals. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

