Home Run Derby
Giancarlo Stanton, outfielder for the Miami Marlins, reacts as he bats in the quarterfinals during the All Star Game home run derby at PetCo Park in San Diego, July 11, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Giancarlo Stanton holds the trophy after winning the All Star Game home run derby. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Giancarlo Stanton celebrates with teammates after winning the All Star Game home run derby. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Todd Frazier, infielder with the Chicago White Sox, bats in the quraterfinals during the All Star Game home run derby. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Giancarlo Stanton poses for a photo with his Marlins teammates as he bats in the quarterfinals. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Giancarlo Stanton bats in the quarterfinals. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Former San Diego Padres player Dave Winfield greets Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs before the home run derby. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Carlos Gonzalez of the Colorado Rockies bat during the All Star Game home run derby. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Todd Frazier of the Chicago White Sox bats in the quarterfinals during the All Star Game home run derby. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jose Fernandez, pitcher for the Miami Marlins, reacts as teammate Giancarlo Stanton (not pictured) bats in the semifinals. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Giancarlo Stanton bats in the semifinals. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox bumps fists with Josh Donaldson of the Toronto Blue Jays during the All Star Game home run derby. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Giancarlo Stanton greets Robinson Cano of the Seattle Mariners before the home run derby. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Mark Trumbo, outfielder with the Baltimore Orioles, bats in the quarterfinals. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Adam Duvall, outfielder with the Cincinnati Reds, bats in the quarterfinals. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Wil Myers, infielder with the San Diego Padres, bats in the quarterfinals. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Adam Duvall, outfielder with the Cincinnati Reds, greets teammate Jay Bruce in the quarterfinals. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Corey Seager, infielder with the Los Angeles Dodgers, bats in the quarterfinals. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
