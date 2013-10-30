Home Sweet Beetle
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer enjoys a taco for lunch while standing next to his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. Almaguer has lived in his car since he and his wife divorced, ten years ago. The...more
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer enjoys a taco for lunch while standing next to his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. Almaguer has lived in his car since he and his wife divorced, ten years ago. The maintenance that has been done on the now 46-year-old Beetle is basic and few of the car's parts are original. The engine, which Almaguer starts by short-circuiting two wires under the hood, comes from a more modern VW Sedan. The wheels and seats are from another Volkswagen model and instead of a gear-stick Almaguer uses a plastic bathroom pipe. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sits in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sits in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sits in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sits in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer uses a bolt lock to close the door of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer uses a bolt lock to close the door of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Cutlery and a plastic cup are stored in the ceiling of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Cutlery and a plastic cup are stored in the ceiling of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A salt-shaker, a bottle of hot sauce and a container of coffee is stored in the door of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A salt-shaker, a bottle of hot sauce and a container of coffee is stored in the door of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer shows the gear knob from his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer shows the gear knob from his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer connects two cables to start the engine of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer connects two cables to start the engine of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A saw is stored in the roof of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A saw is stored in the roof of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The engine of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle is seen in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The engine of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle is seen in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer arranges some of his belongings, which he stores under the hood of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle, in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer arranges some of his belongings, which he stores under the hood of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle, in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sits in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sits in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sleeps in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sleeps in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer is reflected in the wing mirror of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle as he drives in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer is reflected in the wing mirror of his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle as he drives in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The steering wheel, speedometer and fuel gauge are seen as 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer drives his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The steering wheel, speedometer and fuel gauge are seen as 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer drives his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Putty covers the gap where the car radio used to be, on the dashboard of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Putty covers the gap where the car radio used to be, on the dashboard of 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Two clothes-pegs hold the cables for the car's tail lights in place, in 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Two clothes-pegs hold the cables for the car's tail lights in place, in 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer uses a piece of plastic bathroom pipe to shift gears as he drives his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer uses a piece of plastic bathroom pipe to shift gears as he drives his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A front indicator light on 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle is seen in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A front indicator light on 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer's 1967 Volkswagen Beetle is seen in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Next Slideshows
Urban Shield 2013
Urban Shield is a training exercise which presents a variety of scenarios, from school shootings to plane hijackings, in order to challenge first responders'...
Sarajevo's decaying Olympic venues
Abandoned and left to crumble into oblivion, most of the 1984 Winter Olympic venues in Bosnia's capital Sarajavo have been reduced to rubble by neglect and war.
Still lifes from Sandy
A look at moments frozen in time by the destruction of last year's Superstorm Sandy.
Insects on the menu
'Le Festin Nu' or The Naked Feast, located in the heart of the trendy 18th arrondissement, is the first restaurant in Paris to incorporate insects onto its...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.