Home sweet subterranean home
Manuel Barrantes shows part of a collection of old things in one of the rooms of the house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon, Costa Rica March 14, 2016. Barrantes started digging through red soil and volcanic rock on his farm 12...more
Lidieth Barrantes and her daughter walk in a hallway of a house built underground by Manuel Barrantes in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Manuel Barrantes shaves in a bathroom of his house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A collection of old things and a bedroom are pictured in the house built by Manuel Barrantes underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Family members of Manuel Barrantes sit together in one of the rooms of the house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Lidieth Barrantes reads a book in one of the rooms of the house that her father built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Cristal Barrantes makes a bed in her bedroom at the house that her husband Manuel Barrantes built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A hallway of a house built underground by Manuel Barrantes is pictured in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A figure of a skeleton is seen painted in a hallway of the house built underground by Manuel Barrantes in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Characters from the cartoon "The Flintstones" are seen painted in a hallway of the house built underground by Manuel Barrantes in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Manuel Barrantes digs underground, as he continues to expand his house in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Manuel Barrantes leaves his home that built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Manuel Barrantes enters his house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
