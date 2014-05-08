Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 8, 2014 | 11:40am EDT

Homeless camp in Brazil

<p>A member of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement rests next to his bed under a tarpaulin while building his shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, which houses an estimate of 2,800 families of the movement, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement have been protesting to demand affordable low-income housing from the government. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A member of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement rests next to his bed under a tarpaulin while building his shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, which houses an estimate of 2,800 families of the movement, in the district of Itaquera near Sao...more

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A member of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement rests next to his bed under a tarpaulin while building his shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, which houses an estimate of 2,800 families of the movement, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement have been protesting to demand affordable low-income housing from the government. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 14
<p>Members of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement work on building new shacks at the "People's World Cup" camp, which houses an estimate of 2,800 families of the movement, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. Sao Paulo state has a deficit of 1.11 million homes, according to the Institute of Applied Economic Research. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Members of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement work on building new shacks at the "People's World Cup" camp, which houses an estimate of 2,800 families of the movement, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo...more

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Members of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement work on building new shacks at the "People's World Cup" camp, which houses an estimate of 2,800 families of the movement, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. Sao Paulo state has a deficit of 1.11 million homes, according to the Institute of Applied Economic Research. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 14
<p>Marcio, 40, a member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement poses between shacks in front of the Brazilian flag at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Marcio, 40, a member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement poses between shacks in front of the Brazilian flag at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho...more

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Marcio, 40, a member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement poses between shacks in front of the Brazilian flag at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 14
<p>A bag with the logo of the Brazilian Soccer Confederation is seen on a newly built shack of a member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement as people carry logs to build their own shacks at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A bag with the logo of the Brazilian Soccer Confederation is seen on a newly built shack of a member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement as people carry logs to build their own shacks at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera...more

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A bag with the logo of the Brazilian Soccer Confederation is seen on a newly built shack of a member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement as people carry logs to build their own shacks at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 14
<p>The son of a member of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement plays with hoes at the "People's World Cup" camp, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

The son of a member of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement plays with hoes at the "People's World Cup" camp, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, May 08, 2014

The son of a member of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement plays with hoes at the "People's World Cup" camp, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 14
<p>A family of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement work on a newly built shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A family of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement work on a newly built shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A family of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement work on a newly built shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 14
<p>A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement looks on from his newly built shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement looks on from his newly built shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement looks on from his newly built shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 14
<p>A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement rests on her piece of land while building a shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement rests on her piece of land while building a shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement rests on her piece of land while building a shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 14
<p>A family of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement sits in a newly built shack at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A family of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement sits in a newly built shack at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A family of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement sits in a newly built shack at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 14
<p>A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement sleeps in his newly built shack at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement sleeps in his newly built shack at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement sleeps in his newly built shack at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 14
<p>Members of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement work on their new shacks at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Members of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement work on their new shacks at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Members of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement work on their new shacks at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 14
<p>A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement works on his piece of land to build a shack for his family at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement works on his piece of land to build a shack for his family at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement works on his piece of land to build a shack for his family at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
12 / 14
<p>Members of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement work on a new shack at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Members of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement work on a new shack at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Members of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement work on a new shack at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 14
<p>A general view shows shacks belonging to members of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A general view shows shacks belonging to members of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A general view shows shacks belonging to members of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Learning the acrobatic ropes

Learning the acrobatic ropes

Next Slideshows

Learning the acrobatic ropes

Learning the acrobatic ropes

The Esh Circus Arts circus school and training center offers recreational circus instruction.

May 08 2014
Soldiers on parade

Soldiers on parade

Troops around the world put on a show.

May 07 2014
#1 Brazil fan

#1 Brazil fan

A Brazilian World Cup fan who wears - and drives - his pride.

May 07 2014
Dancing on the ceiling

Dancing on the ceiling

Three friends came up with the idea to build a house completely upside-down, which took some six weeks to complete.

May 07 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast