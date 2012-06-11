Edition:
Homeless in Spain

<p>Carmen Aurora Sastre Castilla, 49, sits next to her family's belongings and her dog Tony, on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. Carmen Aurora, her two sisters Rosa and Antonia, and her 77-year-old mother Carmen were evicted from their rental apartment on April 24 after Rosa, the sole breadwinner, lost her job and couldn't pay for the monthly rent. Social services provided them temporary lodging for 15 days, and after that they found themselves on the street. They all sleep cramped in a tiny space outside a store nearby. "If I could find a job again and we could get social rent, I'm sure we could make it work again," says Rosa. As of now, the family survives on their mother's widow's pension, as well as the little money they get from their visually impaired sister Antonia's welfare allowance, and whatever Carmen Aurora can scrape by working as a concierge at a nearby building. "The people in this neighbourhood are very nice. Many bring us food and try to make us more comfortable here," says Rosa.2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, (L-R), her mother Carmen Castilla, 77, and her sister Carmen Aurora, 49, sit with their belongings on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. "If I could find a job again and we could get social rent, I'm sure we could make it work again," says Rosa. As of now, the family survives on their mother's widow's pension, as well as the little money they get from their visually impaired sister Antonia's welfare allowance, and whatever Carmen Aurora can scrape by working as a concierge at a nearby building. "The people in this neighbourhood are very nice. Many bring us food and try to make us more comfortable here," says Rosa. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, (L) jokes with her mother Carmen Castilla, 77, as her sister Carmen Aurora, 49, sits with the family's belongings on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, talks to Tony, the family's dog, as her mother Carmen Castilla (L), 77, and her sister Carmen Aurora, 49, sit with the family's belongings on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Carmen Aurora Sastre Castilla (L) hands her sister Rosa some bread for their sister Antonia (only her hand is visible), as their mother Carmen Castilla, 77, sits while they have dinner next to the family's belongings on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, prepares dinner for her 77-year-old mother and her two sisters on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>A passer-by looks at the Castilla family as they sit with their belongings on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Carmen Castilla, 77, gets tired of spending all day sitting on a chair next to the family's belongings on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Carmen Aurora Sastre Castilla, 49, brushes her teeth after dinner as her mother Carmen Castilla (bottom L), 77, and her sister Rosa Maria (top L), 46, sit with the family's belongings on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Carmen Aurora Sastre Castilla, 49, gestures as the family prepares to sleep in a small area outside a store in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, caresses the arm of her mother's Carmen Castilla, 77, as she tries to sleep sitting on a chair outside a store in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Carmen Castilla (L-R), 77, her daughters Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, Carmen Aurora, 49, and Antonia, 44, (not pictured) try to get some sleep outside a store in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Antonia Sastre Castilla, 44, (C) reacts after realizing how little space they have to sleep, as her sister Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, tries to make the area more comfortable for the family to get some sleep, outside a store in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Antonia Sastre Castilla, 44, (C) and her sister Rosa Maria (L), 46, start carrying their family's belongings to the outside of a store where they have been spending the night for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Carmen Castilla, 77, dozes off as she sits with her family's belongings on the street that has been her home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

