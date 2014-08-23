Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 22, 2014 | 9:15pm EDT

Homemade Lamborghini

Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of a Lamborghini Diablo on a highway during a test drive in Beijing, August 21, 2014. Chinese race car enthusiasts Wang Yu and Li Lintao, both in their 30s, have finished designing and making two replicas of the Lamborghini Diablo, which can reach the top speed of 310km/h, and are currently working on a replica of the T-Rex motorcycle. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of a Lamborghini Diablo on a highway during a test drive in Beijing, August 21, 2014. Chinese race car enthusiasts Wang Yu and Li Lintao, both in their 30s, have finished designing and making two replicas of the...more

Friday, August 22, 2014
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of a Lamborghini Diablo on a highway during a test drive in Beijing, August 21, 2014. Chinese race car enthusiasts Wang Yu and Li Lintao, both in their 30s, have finished designing and making two replicas of the Lamborghini Diablo, which can reach the top speed of 310km/h, and are currently working on a replica of the T-Rex motorcycle. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
1 / 15
The engine of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo is pictured outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. They spent approximately 5 million yuan (around $811,899 U.S.) to buy parts and hire workers, and about 6 years to assemble them with the knowledge they gained from studying mechanology for nearly a decade abroad. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

The engine of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo is pictured outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. They spent approximately 5 million yuan (around $811,899 U.S.) to buy parts and hire...more

Friday, August 22, 2014
The engine of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo is pictured outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. They spent approximately 5 million yuan (around $811,899 U.S.) to buy parts and hire workers, and about 6 years to assemble them with the knowledge they gained from studying mechanology for nearly a decade abroad. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
2 / 15
A dog walks past a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. Wang and Li went popular after showing their first handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo at the Beijing International Automobile Exhibition in 2012, and sold their second Lamborghini replica to Alibaba as a collection. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A dog walks past a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. Wang and Li went popular after showing their first handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo at the...more

Friday, August 22, 2014
A dog walks past a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. Wang and Li went popular after showing their first handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo at the Beijing International Automobile Exhibition in 2012, and sold their second Lamborghini replica to Alibaba as a collection. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
3 / 15
Wang Yu stands next to a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wang Yu stands next to a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Friday, August 22, 2014
Wang Yu stands next to a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
4 / 15
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo on a street during a test drive in Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo on a street during a test drive in Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Friday, August 22, 2014
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo on a street during a test drive in Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
5 / 15
Wang Yu stands next to a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wang Yu stands next to a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Friday, August 22, 2014
Wang Yu stands next to a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
6 / 15
A worker checks the engine of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he prepares it for a test drive at a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A worker checks the engine of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he prepares it for a test drive at a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Friday, August 22, 2014
A worker checks the engine of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he prepares it for a test drive at a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
7 / 15
Li Lintao sits in a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he and Wang Yu (not pictured) prepare for a test drive at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Li Lintao sits in a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he and Wang Yu (not pictured) prepare for a test drive at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Friday, August 22, 2014
Li Lintao sits in a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he and Wang Yu (not pictured) prepare for a test drive at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
8 / 15
The interior of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo is pictured outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

The interior of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo is pictured outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Friday, August 22, 2014
The interior of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo is pictured outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
9 / 15
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo during a test drive outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo during a test drive outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Friday, August 22, 2014
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo during a test drive outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
10 / 15
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo next to a police car (L) on a highway during a test drive in Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo next to a police car (L) on a highway during a test drive in Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Friday, August 22, 2014
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo next to a police car (L) on a highway during a test drive in Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
11 / 15
A man looks on as Wang Yu (C) drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo out of a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A man looks on as Wang Yu (C) drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo out of a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Friday, August 22, 2014
A man looks on as Wang Yu (C) drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo out of a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
12 / 15
A worker rolls a tire in front of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he works at a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A worker rolls a tire in front of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he works at a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Friday, August 22, 2014
A worker rolls a tire in front of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he works at a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
13 / 15
Wang Yu (L) and Li Lintao work on a replica of T-Rex motorcycle at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wang Yu (L) and Li Lintao work on a replica of T-Rex motorcycle at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Friday, August 22, 2014
Wang Yu (L) and Li Lintao work on a replica of T-Rex motorcycle at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
14 / 15
A glove is seen on a tire after being assembled onto a replica of T-rex motorcycle by Wang Yu and Li Lintao at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A glove is seen on a tire after being assembled onto a replica of T-rex motorcycle by Wang Yu and Li Lintao at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Friday, August 22, 2014
A glove is seen on a tire after being assembled onto a replica of T-rex motorcycle by Wang Yu and Li Lintao at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
36 days on display

36 days on display

Next Slideshows

36 days on display

36 days on display

A Chinese artist plans to live inside an art gallery for 36 days with limited food while sleeping on an iron wire bed.

Aug 22 2014
WWI - Reliving the past

WWI - Reliving the past

United by a fascination with military history and a fondness for dressing up, groups get together to re-create aspects of life during the First World War.

Aug 22 2014
Indonesia election protests

Indonesia election protests

Supporters of a losing presidential candidate protest over what they say was mass voter fraud.

Aug 21 2014
Chinchilla rescue

Chinchilla rescue

Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, buys a chinchilla farm to help save the animals.

Aug 21 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast