Homemade Lamborghini
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of a Lamborghini Diablo on a highway during a test drive in Beijing, August 21, 2014. Chinese race car enthusiasts Wang Yu and Li Lintao, both in their 30s, have finished designing and making two replicas of the...more
The engine of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo is pictured outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. They spent approximately 5 million yuan (around $811,899 U.S.) to buy parts and hire...more
A dog walks past a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. Wang and Li went popular after showing their first handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo at the...more
Wang Yu stands next to a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo on a street during a test drive in Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Wang Yu stands next to a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A worker checks the engine of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he prepares it for a test drive at a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Li Lintao sits in a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he and Wang Yu (not pictured) prepare for a test drive at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
The interior of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo is pictured outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo during a test drive outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo next to a police car (L) on a highway during a test drive in Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A man looks on as Wang Yu (C) drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo out of a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A worker rolls a tire in front of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he works at a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Wang Yu (L) and Li Lintao work on a replica of T-Rex motorcycle at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A glove is seen on a tire after being assembled onto a replica of T-rex motorcycle by Wang Yu and Li Lintao at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
