Homemade weapons of war
Al-Shamiyah Front fighters inspect a new locally-made cannon named "Borkan" (Volcano) as it was being launched towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in Aleppo artillery school, March 7, 2015. The "Borkan" is made out of...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Old Aleppo January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A locally made shell is launched by rebel fighters towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the frontline in al-Breij district of Aleppo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Rebel fighters make improvised mortar shells inside a weapons factory in the southern countryside of Idlib September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Men fill gas canisters with explosive for usage with a cannon named "Borkan" (Volcano) inside a weapon factory in Aleppo countryside March 5, 2015. The REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man works in a weapon factory in Aleppo countryside March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover after launching a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
A rebel fighter teaches fellow fighters how to make explosive mines in Hama countryside May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares homemade bombs inside a house in the old city of Aleppo September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters smoke cigarettes as they prepare a mortar launcher near Nairab military airport, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to fire rockets towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A Free Syrian Army fighter works as he prepares a rocket in a makeshift weapon factory in Aleppo September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
A Free Syrian Army fighter makes improvised mortar shells at a weapons factory in Aleppo, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter rides a tractor as he moves a homemade cannon in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A member of the Free Syrian Army writes a name of a fellow fighter on a homemade rocket in Deir al-Zor, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter displays homemade bombs made from ornamental balls in the old city of Aleppo July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Members of the Free Syrian Army react as they fire a homemade rocket towards forces loyal to the Syrian regime in Deir al-Zor, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Members of the Free Syrian Army work on an improvised mortar shell in Deir al-Zor March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade use a shotgun to fire an improvised grenade at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October, 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An improvised armored vehicle is seen parked as Free Syrian Army fighters gather on a street in the refugee camp of Yarmouk near Damascus May 5, 2013. The Arabic on the vehicle reads: "God is great." REUTERS/Ward Al-Keswani
Syrian brothers who used to be musicians make homemade explosives for the Free Syrian Army in the Ma'ar Shamarine village near Idlib January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ghaith Taha
Free Syrian Army fighters stand next to a homemade rocket launcher in Sermeen near Idlib, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A homemade military vehicle called Sham 1 is seen in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Next Slideshows
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Dressed for Purim
Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
A woman's world
The role of women around the globe ahead of International Women's Day.
Celebrating Holi
Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.