Pictures | Thu Jan 10, 2013 | 1:50pm EST

Homes torched in Kenya

<p>WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Women embrace in grief after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. At least 10 people were killed on Thursday when armed raiders torched more than a dozen houses in Kenya's restive Tana River area, the Red Cross said, the latest tit-for-tat attack police say is linked to upcoming elections. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>A woman wails in grief after seeing the slain bodies of her relatives killed during an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>Women embrace in grief after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>A woman walks through the remains of her burnt house after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>Residents sift through the remains of their burnt houses after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

<p>Residents sift through the remains of their burnt houses after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

<p>Members of the Kenyan Red Cross carry the slain body of a man killed during an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>Residents carry the slain body of their relative who was killed during an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

<p>Women mourn the killing of their relatives during an attack, in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

<p>The slain bodies of Sally Margaret and her one and a half years old daughter Patience Daniel are seen covered with a pink sheet in the open field after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>A man mourns as he attends the burial of his relative killed during an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>Residents carry the slain bodies of relatives who were killed during an attack, for burial at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

<p>Residents bury the slain bodies of their relatives who were killed during an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

<p>Residents bury the slain bodies of their relatives who were killed during an attack, in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

<p>Residents mourn the killing of their relatives during an attack, in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

<p>Kenyan police officers walk past the remains of burnt houses after an attack, in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

New York ferry crash

New York ferry crash

Next Slideshows

New York ferry crash

New York ferry crash

A ferry crashes into a Manhattan pier, injuring more than 50.

Jan 09 2013
Ladies only on India's trains

Ladies only on India's trains

Some train compartments in India, or sometimes whole trains, are reserved specifically for female passengers in an effort to make their travel easier and more...

Jan 09 2013
Police fire at striking workers

Police fire at striking workers

Police fire rubber bullets and stun grenades at hundreds of striking farm workers blocking a highway in South Africa.

Jan 09 2013
Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show.

Jan 08 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Pictures

Podcast