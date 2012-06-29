Hong Kong: 15 years later
A lone sampan floats by barges inside a typhoon shelter in Victoria harbor June 22, 1997 as a low mist covers the skyscrapers of Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Artists from China install wax figures of late Chinese paramount leader Deng Xiaoping and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at the Hong Kong Museum of History, June 30, 1998 one day before the first anniversary of the territory's...more
Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops sit in rows as they listen to speeches in the south China economic boom town of Shenzhen, June 30, 1997, during a farewell ceremony before crossing the border into Hong Kong July 1. REUTERS/Larry Chan more
Revellers in Lan Kwai Fong in central Hong Kong celebrate in the streets the handover of sovereignty to China at the stroke of midnight July 1, Bobby Yip. The handover of Hong Kong ends 156 years of British colonial rule. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A general view of the handover ceremony showing the Chinese flag (L) flying after the Union flag (R) was lowered July 1, 1997. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama
Fireworks explode over the sky-line of Hong Kong Island and Victoria Harbour June 30 to mark the end of Britain's colonial rule in the territory. REUTERS/Jeff Topping
Visitors at the Peak view Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour September 25, 2003. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A mourner wearing a mask to ward off SARS hides under an umbrella during the funeral of SARS doctor Tse Yuen-man in Hong Kong May 22, 2003. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Worshippers clean the graves of their ancestors at a cemetery during Chung Yeung festival in Hong Kong October 22, 2004. REUTERS/Kin Cheung
Participants compete during a dragon boat race at Hong Kong's Aberdeen fishing port to celebrate the Tuen Ng or dragon boat festival in Hong Kong June 11, 2005. REUTERS/Kin Cheung
Participants eat dumplings as they compete in the semi-final of the "Stomach of the World" eating contest in Hong Kong August 13, 2005. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
Cosplayers dressed up as characters from Japanese comic "Konjiki no Gash" pose as they take photos in front of the harbour view outside the Ani-com Hong Kong, an animation and comic fair in Hong Kong, July 30, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
A bartender carries glasses at a booth during the 'Vinexpo Asia-Pacific 2006' in Hong Kong May 23, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
Cosplayers dressed up as characters from the movies "Star Wars" and "Batman" pose during the Ani-com Hong Kong, an animation and comic fair in Hong Kong, July 30, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison soldiers rehearse a flag-raising ceremony at Hong Kong's Happy Valley race track June 25, 2007 as part of the preparations for the upcoming 10th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China. ...more
A wax figure of Deng Xiaoping, the late Chinese leader, is exhibited at a shopping mall in Hong Kong June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
Will 'The Gunner' Sirret from Interactive Brokers takes part in a boxing fight at a five-star hotel in Hong Kong November 28, 2007. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A general view of Hong Kong's West Kowloon, September 12, 2007, which is planned to be built into a multi-billion dollar harborfront cultural project. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A policeman walks past a banner from the France's press freedom activist group "Reporters Sans Frontieres" (Reporters Without Borders) in front of the Beijing's liaison office in Hong Kong December 10, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Fraile
Yoshiaki Oiwa of Japan rides Gorgeous George during the equestrian eventing show jumping competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games in Hong Kong August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A tourist poses in front of a statue of Bruce Lee on the Avenue of Stars along the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong December 19, 2008. REUTERS/Woody Wu
People dressed as cartoon characters Mickey and Minnie greet visitors with their latest Year of the Mouse costumes at Hong Kong Disneyland January 21, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Hong Kong's chef Yeung Koon-yat cooks abalones at the kitchen of his Forum restaurant in the Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile
Kong Siu-kau, 63, a cage home resident for several years relying on government pension, sits in his cage bed in Hong Kong March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
People walk near piles of waste paper products stored at a collection site before being shipped to mainland China for recycling, in Hong Kong on Earth Day April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man walks past a banner, printed with a photo of a man standing in front of tanks during the 1989 military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters around Beijing's Tiananmen Square, at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu more
Tens of thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2009, to mark the 20th anniversary of the crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan speaks to reporters as he attends a promotional event for the upcoming Hong Kong International Film Festival in Hong Kong February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Competitors watch a performance from backstage during the Hong Kong Bodybuilding Championships in Hong Kong June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Aaron Tam
Two policemen patrol the Avenue of Stars, along the Victoria Harbour waterfront in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong on a misty day December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Hong Kong architect Gary Chang rests in a hammock inside his 32-square-metre apartment in Hong Kong January 28, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Customers buy the iPhone 4 after midnight at the Smartone outlet in Hong Kong July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An employee poses in front of a window overlooking Victoria Harbour from a standard room on the 109th floor of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in the International Commerce Centre (ICC), the world's fourth tallest building, in Hong Kong May 11, 2011....more
People walk past a statue of the Goddess of Democracy as they join a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2007 to mark the 18th anniversary of the military crackdown of a pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989....more
Rugby fans dressed as radiation safety inspectors chat on the spectators stand during the first of the three-day Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A rainbow arches over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Eric Wong (R), managing director of a capsule bed manufacturer, and his son Osbert pose in modified capsule beds inside a showroom in Hong Kong January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman holds a portrait of Chinese dissident Li Wangyang as she protests in front of the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong June 29, 2012, two days before the 15th anniversary of the territory's handover to China. REUTERS/Carlos Barria more
Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington man the rails as the ship pulls out of Hong Kong after a five-day port visit in this U.S. Navy handout photo dated November 14, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman...more
A plaque is partly hidden between the roots of a banyan tree at the King George V Memorial Park in Hong Kong, one of the few parks bearing the former colonial links to the territory's past May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
