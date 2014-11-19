Hong Kong barricades come down

A pro-democracy protester is examined by rescue volunteers after being pepper sprayed by the police as he and others tried to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014, in response to an earlier clear up by bailiffs on...more

A pro-democracy protester is examined by rescue volunteers after being pepper sprayed by the police as he and others tried to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014, in response to an earlier clear up by bailiffs on part of the "Occupy Central" protest site. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

