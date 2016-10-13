Edition:
Pictures | Wed Oct 12, 2016 | 9:20pm EDT

Hong Kong lawmakers defy Beijing

Newly elected lawmaker Yau Wai-ching displays a banner before taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Pro-democracy lawmakers Ted Hui and Leung Kwok-hung are blocked by security guards as they try to stop the process of electing council chairman at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Re-elected lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung holds an umbrella while taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Pro-democracy lawmakers tear apart ballots as they boycott the process of electing council chairman at the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Newly-elected lawmaker Nathan Law chants slogans while taking oath at the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Pro-democracy lawmakers are blocked by security guards as they try to stop the process of electing council chairman at the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Newly elected lawmaker Yau Wai-ching takes oath at the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Re-elected lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung tears a protest placard while taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Newly elected lawmaker Baggio Leung wears a banner "Hong Kong is not China" while taking oath at the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Newly elected lawmaker Eddie Chu shouts slogans while taking oath at the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Re-elected lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a torn placard while taking oath at the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Pro-democracy lawmakers Eddie Chu (in white) and Raymond Chan are blocked by security guards as they try to stop the process of electing council chairman at the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Newly-elected lawmaker Baggio Leung wears a banner "Hong Kong is not China" while taking oath at the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Newly elected pro-democracy lawmakers Yau Wai-ching and Baggio Leung check their smartphones after taking oath at the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Supporters of Chinese government and Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chung-ying gather outside the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Newly elected pro-democracy lawmaker Yau Wai-ching is blocked by security guards from entering a meeting room at the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Newly elected pro-democracy lawmaker Baggio Leung is blocked by security guards from entering a meeting room at the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Pro-democracy lawmakers are blocked by security guards as they try to stop the process of electing council chairman at the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Newly elected pro-democracy lawmaker Yau Wai-ching is blocked by security guards from entering a meeting room at the Legislative Council. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
