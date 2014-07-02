Hong Kong marches for democracy

A protester is dragged away by policewomen on a street at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014, after staying an overnight sit-in with fellow protesters. Hundreds of police forcibly removed kicking and screaming protesters from the...more

