Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen

Student protesters chant slogans as they join hundreds of others during a march in Hong Kong June 1, 2014, three days before the 25th anniversary of the military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. Chinese characters on the banner reads "Do not forget historical truth. To continue student struggle." REUTERS/Bobby Yip

