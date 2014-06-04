Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen
Tens of thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2014, to mark the 25th anniversary of the military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A participant looks on as she and others mourn those who killed during the military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, during a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Tens of thousands of people participate in a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2014, to mark the 25th anniversary of the military crackdown of the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
Student protesters walk with a wreath to commemorate those who killed during the military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4th, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Tens of thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Tens of thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2014, to mark the 25th anniversary of the military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The Goddess of Democracy statue is displayed during a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2014, to mark the 25th anniversary of the military crackdown of the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. ...more
Police stop a pro-China protester carrying a Chinese flag as he attempts to approach anti-Chinese demonstrators during a rally near Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A shopper stands in front of a mock tank made by university students, imitating those used during the military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, during an exhibition on the movement at Hong Kong's Causeway...more
A man and his child pass by a backdrop showing a pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Lee Cheuk-yan, 57, lawmaker and chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, poses with a candle in the center of a pathway symbolising a bright future at the June 4th Museum in Hong Kong May 28, 2014....more
Columnist Johnny Lau, 60, a former Hong Kong journalist based in Beijing, poses in front of an installation of the Tiananmen Gate at the June 4th Museum in Hong Kong May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Lawyer Kenneth Lam, 46, the former chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Students, poses beside an replica of the Goddess of Democracy statue at The Chinese University of Hong Kong May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Sin Wai-keung, 52, newspaper editor and former news photographer, poses in front of a projection of a photograph he took in Beijing in 1989, in Hong Kong May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Barrister Martin Lee, 75, a former lawmaker and founding chairman of the Democratic Party, poses with a model of the Goddess of Democracy statue at his office in Hong Kong May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester puts a flower into the barrel of a mock tank during a march in Hong Kong June 1, 2014, three days before the 25th anniversary of the military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. REUTERS/Bobby...more
Student protesters chant slogans as they join hundreds of others during a march in Hong Kong June 1, 2014, three days before the 25th anniversary of the military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. Chinese...more
A traffic policeman rides past as hundreds of protesters take to the streets in Hong Kong June 1, 2014, three days before the 25th anniversary of the military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989....more
A volunteer holds flowers beside a photograph, about the 1989 pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, before offering it to Amnesty International Secretary General Salil Shetty during his tour to the June 4th Museum in Hong Kong May 28,...more
Pro-democracy activist Lui Yuk-lin shouts during a protest calling for the release of Chinese journalist Gao Yu, Hong Kong publisher Yao Wentian and Chinese lawyer Pu Zhiqiang, outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong May 11, 2014. ...more
A portrait of Chinese journalist Gao Yu is displayed by a protester in front of the national emblem of China during a demonstration calling for the release of Gao, Hong Kong publisher Yao Wentian and Chinese lawyer Pu Zhiqiang, outside the Chinese...more
A pro-China demonstrator in support of the Chinese government's crackdown on the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests, shouts slogans at visitors waiting to enter a museum dedicated to the protests, in Tsim Sha Tsui April 26, 2014....more
Pro-China demonstrators in support of the Chinese government's crackdown on the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests, hold pictures of Chinese army soldiers wounded during the 1989 protests, outside a museum dedicated to the protests, in Tsim...more
A man points at a June 4, 1989 issue of a Chinese newspaper report of the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests, at a museum dedicated to the protests, in Tsim Sha Tsui April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Visitors look at a slideshow of pictures taken during the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, at a museum dedicated to the pro-democracy protests, in Tsim Sha Tsui April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A visitor looks at a statue of the Goddess of Democracy at Hong Kong's museum dedicated to the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests, in Tsim Sha Tsui April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Miniature models of Tiananmen Gate and the Goddess of Democracy are displayed at a museum dedicated to the brutal crackdown on China's Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests, in Tsim Sha Tsui April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A staff member wearing a t-shirt with a message referencing to the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, stands in front of a backdrop showing a portrait of late Chinese Communist Party leader Mao Zedong (back) and Chai Ling, one of the student leaders...more
Legislative Councillor Leung Yiu-chung writes a message on a chalkboard at Hong Kong's first planned museum dedicated to the brutal crackdown on China's Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests, in Tsim Sha Tsui April 20, 2014. The message reads, "The...more
