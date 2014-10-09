Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 9, 2014 | 9:45am EDT

Hong Kong - What Next?

Francis Ng, 19, a lifeguard sub-contractor poses in Mongkok shopping district. 'We have a team of 30 to 40 volunteers ready for the rescue. During my shift in the past eight days I have treated seven.' Ng said, 'Life is more important than politics. I am neutral.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Francis Ng, 19, a lifeguard sub-contractor poses in Mongkok shopping district. 'We have a team of 30 to 40 volunteers ready for the rescue. During my shift in the past eight days I have treated seven.' Ng said, 'Life is more important than politics....more

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Francis Ng, 19, a lifeguard sub-contractor poses in Mongkok shopping district. 'We have a team of 30 to 40 volunteers ready for the rescue. During my shift in the past eight days I have treated seven.' Ng said, 'Life is more important than politics. I am neutral.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
1 / 18
Messages of support for pro-democracy demonstrations on a wall near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Messages of support for pro-democracy demonstrations on a wall near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Messages of support for pro-democracy demonstrations on a wall near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 18
Joe Chan, 30, a shop owner and Mongkok resident, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district. Chan said, 'I don't care much about politics, but the local government tilting toward China is not good for Hong Kong. I come out because I am against the use of teargas by the police over non-violent protests.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Joe Chan, 30, a shop owner and Mongkok resident, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district. Chan said, 'I don't care much about politics, but the local government tilting toward China is not good for Hong Kong. I come out because I am against...more

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Joe Chan, 30, a shop owner and Mongkok resident, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district. Chan said, 'I don't care much about politics, but the local government tilting toward China is not good for Hong Kong. I come out because I am against the use of teargas by the police over non-violent protests.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
3 / 18
Mobile phone chargers are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Mobile phone chargers are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Mobile phone chargers are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 18
Crystal, 15, a part-time boutique sales assistant, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district. Holding a walkie talkie for fast communication with other supporters, Crystal said, 'I am not demanding Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying to quit, but [want] to protect protesters from being threatened badly by opponents and the police.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Crystal, 15, a part-time boutique sales assistant, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district. Holding a walkie talkie for fast communication with other supporters, Crystal said, 'I am not demanding Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying to quit, but...more

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Crystal, 15, a part-time boutique sales assistant, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district. Holding a walkie talkie for fast communication with other supporters, Crystal said, 'I am not demanding Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying to quit, but [want] to protect protesters from being threatened badly by opponents and the police.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
5 / 18
Cleaning products are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Cleaning products are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Cleaning products are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 18
Andy Yung, 30, a lifeguard, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Yung said, 'I come here to protect the students from being attacked and I support real universal suffrage.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Andy Yung, 30, a lifeguard, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Yung said, 'I come here to protect the students from being attacked and I support real universal suffrage.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Andy Yung, 30, a lifeguard, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Yung said, 'I come here to protect the students from being attacked and I support real universal suffrage.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
7 / 18
Pictures showing how to protect against teargas are seen on a tent in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Pictures showing how to protect against teargas are seen on a tent in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Pictures showing how to protect against teargas are seen on a tent in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 18
Wong Ka-pang, 89, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district. Wong, who fled mainland China in 1949, said, 'My younger brother was killed in the cultural revolution. If I don't come, who will come? I won't revolt if there is a crackdown.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Wong Ka-pang, 89, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district. Wong, who fled mainland China in 1949, said, 'My younger brother was killed in the cultural revolution. If I don't come, who will come? I won't revolt if there is a...more

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Wong Ka-pang, 89, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district. Wong, who fled mainland China in 1949, said, 'My younger brother was killed in the cultural revolution. If I don't come, who will come? I won't revolt if there is a crackdown.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
9 / 18
Umbrellas are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Umbrellas are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Umbrellas are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 18
Yuti Tam, 62, poses with her newly bought loud-hailer on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Tam said, 'I want to spread the message of why we are here. We fight for something that is priceless, to benefit the community as a whole in the long run. Individual's financial loss is temporary. I apologize to those being affected.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Yuti Tam, 62, poses with her newly bought loud-hailer on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Tam said, 'I want to spread the message of why we are here. We fight for something that is priceless, to benefit the community as a whole...more

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Yuti Tam, 62, poses with her newly bought loud-hailer on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Tam said, 'I want to spread the message of why we are here. We fight for something that is priceless, to benefit the community as a whole in the long run. Individual's financial loss is temporary. I apologize to those being affected.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
11 / 18
Towels and gloves, which protesters use as protection from teargas, are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Towels and gloves, which protesters use as protection from teargas, are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Towels and gloves, which protesters use as protection from teargas, are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 18
John, who works in design, poses at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Showing only his eyes to hide his identity, John said, 'I am here to distribute leaflets on democracy, to tell people this movement is not a carnival.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

John, who works in design, poses at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Showing only his eyes to hide his identity, John said, 'I am here to distribute leaflets on democracy, to tell people this movement is not a carnival.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, October 09, 2014
John, who works in design, poses at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Showing only his eyes to hide his identity, John said, 'I am here to distribute leaflets on democracy, to tell people this movement is not a carnival.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
13 / 18
A barricade is seen at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A barricade is seen at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, October 09, 2014
A barricade is seen at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 18
Young, 49, poses on Nathan Road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Young said, 'I come here not supporting students but support the spirit of this movement.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Young, 49, poses on Nathan Road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Young said, 'I come here not supporting students but support the spirit of this movement.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Young, 49, poses on Nathan Road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Young said, 'I come here not supporting students but support the spirit of this movement.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
15 / 18
Bottles of water are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Bottles of water are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Bottles of water are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 18
Charky Leung, 24, an office worker, poses in front of a barricade at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Leung who mans the barricade said, 'I carry a mask as I am afraid of being pepper sprayed by the police. Here in Mongkok we have a clear demand of a real universal suffrage, rather than just asking Hong Kong leader to step down.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Charky Leung, 24, an office worker, poses in front of a barricade at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Leung who mans the barricade said, 'I carry a mask as I am afraid of being pepper sprayed by the police. Here in Mongkok we have a clear...more

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Charky Leung, 24, an office worker, poses in front of a barricade at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Leung who mans the barricade said, 'I carry a mask as I am afraid of being pepper sprayed by the police. Here in Mongkok we have a clear demand of a real universal suffrage, rather than just asking Hong Kong leader to step down.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
17 / 18
A barricade is seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A barricade is seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, October 09, 2014
A barricade is seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Under a blood moon

Under a blood moon

Next Slideshows

Under a blood moon

Under a blood moon

The moon turns a coppery red as it passes into Earth's shadow.

Oct 08 2014
Radio-controlled witch

Radio-controlled witch

A life-size flying witch takes a test flight over California.

Oct 08 2014
Women fighters of Ukraine

Women fighters of Ukraine

Women fighting on both sides of the conflict in eastern Ukraine share why they joined up.

Oct 08 2014
Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes announced so far.

Oct 08 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast