Hong Kong's democracy walls
A man and girls read messages left by pro-democracy protesters outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man places a message of support for pro-democracy protesters in their encampment in central Hong Kong October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman looks at messages of support for the pro-democracy demonstrations on a wall, as protesters block areas around the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A pro-democracy protester sleeps under messages of support in a protesters' encampment in Hong Kong's financial central district October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man gestures as he has his picture taken in front of a wall with messages of support for the pro-democracy movement, in part of Hong Kong's financial central district occupied by protesters October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Protesters sit in front of a wall covered with messages, as they block an area around the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man reads messages and notices left by pro-democracy protesters in an area they are occupying in the Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A pro-democracy protester looks for a spot to leave his message in a part of Hong Kong's financial central district that is occupied by protesters, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Messages left by pro-democracy protesters are seen outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman uses a tablet computer in front of a wall with messages of support for the pro-democracy movement, in part of Hong Kong's financial central district occupied by protesters October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A resident reads messages left by pro-democracy protesters as a man walks past protesters sleeping on a pavement off a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man takes a picture on a wall full of messages left by pro-democracy protesters outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester places a piece of paper with a message of support for pro-democracy protesters outside of the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A student writes a message of support for the pro-democracy demonstrations and sticks it onto a wall, as protesters block areas around the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman poses for a picture beside messages of support for the pro-democracy demonstrations on a wall, as protesters block areas around the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Messages of support for pro-democracy demonstrations are seen on a wall near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy takes pictures as he sits next to a wall covered with messages written by protesters outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People write messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, on bits of paper to add to the hundreds of others stuck to the wall of Hong Kong House in central Sydney September 30, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
