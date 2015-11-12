Hong Kong's McSleepers

A man sleeps at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong, China November 11, 2015. In recent years, McDonald's 24-hour fast food shops all over the city have become popular alternatives for people, know as McRefugees or McSleepers, to spend the...more

A man sleeps at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong, China November 11, 2015. In recent years, McDonald's 24-hour fast food shops all over the city have become popular alternatives for people, know as McRefugees or McSleepers, to spend the night in a way that is safer and more comfortable than on the street. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

