Pictures | Thu Nov 12, 2015 | 11:25am EST

Hong Kong's McSleepers

A man sleeps at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015. A large number of homeless people sleeping on the street has long been been a problem in Hong Kong due to high rent and soaring property costs. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A man sleeps at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong, China November 11, 2015. In recent years, McDonald's 24-hour fast food shops all over the city have become popular alternatives for people, know as McRefugees or McSleepers, to spend the night in a way that is safer and more comfortable than on the street. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
An alarm clock is seen on a table as a man sleeps on a pillow at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong, China November 11, 2015. McDonald's Hong Kong said in a statement that it is accommodating to people staying long in the restaurant for their own respective reasons, while striking a good balance to ensure that customers enjoy their dining experience. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A man walks past a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A man sleeps at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant, while a couple has breakfast in front of him, in Hong Kong, China November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A man sleeps at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Men sleep at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong, China November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Men sleep at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong, China November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Men sleep at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
