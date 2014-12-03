Hong Kong's Occupy Central
Protesters react as Joshua Wong, leader of the student movement, speaks to the crowd outside the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 1, 2014.
Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester blocks a riot policeman during a clash outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Pro-democracy protesters sleep on a ground near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1,2014.
A pro-democracy protester, with blood on his face, is detained by police during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early November 29, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester sleeps over a barricade at the Mongkok shopping district of Hong Kong October 20, 2014.
Protesters are pepper sprayed by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester stands in front of a line of riot police at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong early October 17, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester cries as he holds a placard with photos of Ken Tsang Kin-chiu, a hospitalized protester, during a rally in front of the police headquarters of Wan Chai district in Hong Kong October 15, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester walks in between bricks inside a vehicle tunnel to block traffic leading to the financial Central district near the government headquarters in Hong Kong early October 15, 2014.
A protester sits under a tent as she helps to block an area around the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 6, 2014.
A police officer stands behind origami paper cranes at a protest site after some barricades were removed, at the commercial area of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong October 14, 2014.
A riot police shouts at pro-democracy protesters during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
A woman looks at messages of support for the pro-democracy demonstrations on a wall, as protesters block areas around the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 5, 2014.
Joshua Wong, leader of the student movement, delivers a speech, outside the offices of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying in Hong Kong early October 3, 2014.
Police use pepper spray during clashes with pro-democracy protesters close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.
Pro-democracy protesters imitate a three-finger salute from the movie "The Hunger Games", at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 28, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester who has climbed atop a barricade shouts at police after the arrival of bailiffs to dismantle the Mongkok protest site following a court-issued eviction order, in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.
Masked pro-democracy protesters try to break with a fence a glass window of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014, in response to an earlier clear up of part of the "Occupy Central" protest site.
Riot police move into a protest site during clashes with pro-democracy protesters at the Mongkok shopping district of Hong Kong October 19, 2014.
A protester sleeps in a hammock on a highway blocked by pro-democracy protesters outside the government headquarters building in Hong Kong early October 12, 2014.
Protesters walk along a street as they block an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong September 30, 2014.
A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014.
Messages of support for pro-democracy demonstrations are seen on a wall near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 8, 2014.
A protester is detained by police during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early November 26, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester looks from inside her tent in the part of Hong Kong's financial central district protesters are occupying November 2, 2014.
Protesters open their umbrellas, symbols of pro-democracy movement, as they mark exactly one month since they took the streets in Hong Kong's financial central district October 28, 2014.
Police remove barricades erected by pro-democracy protesters at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong October 13, 2014.
A protester sits in front of a barricade on the main street to the financial Central district, near the government headquarters building, in Hong Kong October 4, 2014.
Protesters block a street near government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014.
A combination photo shows messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney October 5, 2014.
