Honoring our veterans
U.S. Marine combat veteran Jack Frey of Millersville, Pennsylvania pays his respects at the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
A man looks at flowers placed on inscribed names of veterans at the 9/11 Memorial in New York.
Elaine Selby holds a picture of her father Norman, who served during World Word II, as a sentry standing guard is seen reflecting in the glass at Old City Hall in Toronto.
World War II veteran Jack Edwards and his daughters and grand daughters place flowers on his wife's grave, WAC World War II veteran Staff Sargeant Kathleen Edwards, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Richard Warren, a United States Marines veteran who fought in World War Two, the Vietnam War and the Korean War, smiles as he rides a float during the Veterans Day parade in New York.
U.S. Army soldiers carry a large U.S. flag as they march in the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.
French soldiers attend a ceremony to inaugurate the new war memorial at Notre Dame de Lorette, an elliptical ring engraved with the names of the 580,000 men who died in northern France during the First World War, in Ablain-Saint-Nazaire.
A U.S. military World War Two veteran is wheeled past Lake Braddock School students from Virginia as the students welcomed 22 veterans from the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight visiting the National World War II Memorial in Washington.
Spectators line the sidewalk to watch the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.
United States military veterans wave to crowds during the Veterans Day parade in New York.
Canadian veterans await the start of Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
Five year old Lewis North touches a name engraved on the Armed Forces Memorial during Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England.
Vietnam War veteran Vincent Bochicchio from New York City smokes a cigar as he stands in uniform to watch the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.
United States Marine Corps Commander General John F. Kelly (2nd R) pauses during a moment of silence before ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.
Vietnam War veteran Bill Hopkins participates in Veterans Day ceremonies in Concord, Massachusetts.
United States Army World War Two veteran Frederick Carrier waves a flag during the Veterans Day parade in New York.
Cadets from the United States Military Academy at West Point march during the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.
Vietnam War veteran Norm Polacke participates in Veterans Day ceremonies in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Australian Army Warrant Officer Stephen Chiesa makes a salute during a tribute to war veterans at Sydney's Cenotaph.
A piper of Normandy Highlands Pipe points an engraved name as he visits the new war memorial at Notre Dame de Lorette.
A man carrying a sign reading "Home of the Free Because of the Brave" walks in a Veterans Day procession in Concord, Massachusetts.
Vietnam War veteran Bill Hopkins salutes as he accepts U.S. flags to be retired during Veterans Day ceremonies in Concord, Massachusetts.
A tear rolls down the cheek of Joan Demonte as she attends Remembrance Day ceremonies at Old City Hall in Toronto.
A sentry stands guard during Remembrance Day ceremonies at Old City Hall in Toronto.
A volunteer touches an inscribed name after placing a flower on it at the 9/11 Memorial in New York. The 9/11 Memorial placed yellow roses on the names of veterans as a Salute to Service for Veterans Day. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Moses Riley plays "Taps" during Veterans Day ceremonies in Concord, Massachusetts.
Canadian children hold up a sign of thanks during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
Lloyd's of London staff hold their annual Remembrance Day service at the Lloyd's Building in the City of London.
A Canadian soldier stands at attention as others march toward the memorial during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
Servicemen and dignitaries stand amongst the ceramic poppies that form part of the art installation "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red", during an Armistice Day ceremony at the Tower of London.
Members of the Royal Canadian Regiment take part in a Remembrance Day ceremony at Vimy Ridge, France.
A U.S. military combat veteran touches a name on the wall of the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Lloyd's of London staff members look up at falling tissue paper poppies during their annual Remembrance Day service at the Lloyd's Building in the City of London.
Representatives from branches of Australia's emergency services lay wreaths during a tribute to war veterans at Sydney's Cenotaph in Australia.
A member of the Middlesex County 4-H Fife and Drum Corps presents a U.S. Flag for retirement during Veterans Day ceremonies in Concord, Massachusetts.
A poppy sits the hand of a statue at the Armed Forces Memorial during Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England.
A United States Marine veteran waves the flag as he drives a World War Two era vehicle during the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron lays a wreath at the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London.
