Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 11, 2014 | 5:00pm EST

Honoring our veterans

U.S. Marine combat veteran Jack Frey of Millersville, Pennsylvania pays his respects at the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

U.S. Marine combat veteran Jack Frey of Millersville, Pennsylvania pays his respects at the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
U.S. Marine combat veteran Jack Frey of Millersville, Pennsylvania pays his respects at the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Close
1 / 39
A man looks at flowers placed on inscribed names of veterans at the 9/11 Memorial in New York.

A man looks at flowers placed on inscribed names of veterans at the 9/11 Memorial in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A man looks at flowers placed on inscribed names of veterans at the 9/11 Memorial in New York.
Close
2 / 39
Elaine Selby holds a picture of her father Norman, who served during World Word II, as a sentry standing guard is seen reflecting in the glass at Old City Hall in Toronto.

Elaine Selby holds a picture of her father Norman, who served during World Word II, as a sentry standing guard is seen reflecting in the glass at Old City Hall in Toronto.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Elaine Selby holds a picture of her father Norman, who served during World Word II, as a sentry standing guard is seen reflecting in the glass at Old City Hall in Toronto.
Close
3 / 39
World War II veteran Jack Edwards and his daughters and grand daughters place flowers on his wife's grave, WAC World War II veteran Staff Sargeant Kathleen Edwards, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl in Honolulu, Hawaii.

World War II veteran Jack Edwards and his daughters and grand daughters place flowers on his wife's grave, WAC World War II veteran Staff Sargeant Kathleen Edwards, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
World War II veteran Jack Edwards and his daughters and grand daughters place flowers on his wife's grave, WAC World War II veteran Staff Sargeant Kathleen Edwards, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Close
4 / 39
Richard Warren, a United States Marines veteran who fought in World War Two, the Vietnam War and the Korean War, smiles as he rides a float during the Veterans Day parade in New York.

Richard Warren, a United States Marines veteran who fought in World War Two, the Vietnam War and the Korean War, smiles as he rides a float during the Veterans Day parade in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Richard Warren, a United States Marines veteran who fought in World War Two, the Vietnam War and the Korean War, smiles as he rides a float during the Veterans Day parade in New York.
Close
5 / 39
U.S. Army soldiers carry a large U.S. flag as they march in the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

U.S. Army soldiers carry a large U.S. flag as they march in the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
U.S. Army soldiers carry a large U.S. flag as they march in the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.
Close
6 / 39
French soldiers attend a ceremony to inaugurate the new war memorial at Notre Dame de Lorette, an elliptical ring engraved with the names of the 580,000 men who died in northern France during the First World War, in Ablain-Saint-Nazaire.

French soldiers attend a ceremony to inaugurate the new war memorial at Notre Dame de Lorette, an elliptical ring engraved with the names of the 580,000 men who died in northern France during the First World War, in Ablain-Saint-Nazaire.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
French soldiers attend a ceremony to inaugurate the new war memorial at Notre Dame de Lorette, an elliptical ring engraved with the names of the 580,000 men who died in northern France during the First World War, in Ablain-Saint-Nazaire.
Close
7 / 39
A U.S. military World War Two veteran is wheeled past Lake Braddock School students from Virginia as the students welcomed 22 veterans from the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight visiting the National World War II Memorial in Washington.

A U.S. military World War Two veteran is wheeled past Lake Braddock School students from Virginia as the students welcomed 22 veterans from the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight visiting the National World War II Memorial in Washington.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A U.S. military World War Two veteran is wheeled past Lake Braddock School students from Virginia as the students welcomed 22 veterans from the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight visiting the National World War II Memorial in Washington.
Close
8 / 39
Spectators line the sidewalk to watch the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Spectators line the sidewalk to watch the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Spectators line the sidewalk to watch the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.
Close
9 / 39
United States military veterans wave to crowds during the Veterans Day parade in New York.

United States military veterans wave to crowds during the Veterans Day parade in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
United States military veterans wave to crowds during the Veterans Day parade in New York.
Close
10 / 39
Canadian veterans await the start of Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

Canadian veterans await the start of Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Canadian veterans await the start of Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
Close
11 / 39
Five year old Lewis North touches a name engraved on the Armed Forces Memorial during Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England.

Five year old Lewis North touches a name engraved on the Armed Forces Memorial during Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Five year old Lewis North touches a name engraved on the Armed Forces Memorial during Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England.
Close
12 / 39
Vietnam War veteran Vincent Bochicchio from New York City smokes a cigar as he stands in uniform to watch the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Vietnam War veteran Vincent Bochicchio from New York City smokes a cigar as he stands in uniform to watch the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Vietnam War veteran Vincent Bochicchio from New York City smokes a cigar as he stands in uniform to watch the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.
Close
13 / 39
United States Marine Corps Commander General John F. Kelly (2nd R) pauses during a moment of silence before ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

United States Marine Corps Commander General John F. Kelly (2nd R) pauses during a moment of silence before ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
United States Marine Corps Commander General John F. Kelly (2nd R) pauses during a moment of silence before ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.
Close
14 / 39
Vietnam War veteran Bill Hopkins participates in Veterans Day ceremonies in Concord, Massachusetts.

Vietnam War veteran Bill Hopkins participates in Veterans Day ceremonies in Concord, Massachusetts.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Vietnam War veteran Bill Hopkins participates in Veterans Day ceremonies in Concord, Massachusetts.
Close
15 / 39
United States Army World War Two veteran Frederick Carrier waves a flag during the Veterans Day parade in New York.

United States Army World War Two veteran Frederick Carrier waves a flag during the Veterans Day parade in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
United States Army World War Two veteran Frederick Carrier waves a flag during the Veterans Day parade in New York.
Close
16 / 39
Cadets from the United States Military Academy at West Point march during the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Cadets from the United States Military Academy at West Point march during the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Cadets from the United States Military Academy at West Point march during the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.
Close
17 / 39
Vietnam War veteran Norm Polacke participates in Veterans Day ceremonies in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vietnam War veteran Norm Polacke participates in Veterans Day ceremonies in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Vietnam War veteran Norm Polacke participates in Veterans Day ceremonies in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Close
18 / 39
Australian Army Warrant Officer Stephen Chiesa makes a salute during a tribute to war veterans at Sydney's Cenotaph.

Australian Army Warrant Officer Stephen Chiesa makes a salute during a tribute to war veterans at Sydney's Cenotaph.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Australian Army Warrant Officer Stephen Chiesa makes a salute during a tribute to war veterans at Sydney's Cenotaph.
Close
19 / 39
A piper of Normandy Highlands Pipe points an engraved name as he visits the new war memorial at Notre Dame de Lorette.

A piper of Normandy Highlands Pipe points an engraved name as he visits the new war memorial at Notre Dame de Lorette.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A piper of Normandy Highlands Pipe points an engraved name as he visits the new war memorial at Notre Dame de Lorette.
Close
20 / 39
A man carrying a sign reading "Home of the Free Because of the Brave" walks in a Veterans Day procession in Concord, Massachusetts.

A man carrying a sign reading "Home of the Free Because of the Brave" walks in a Veterans Day procession in Concord, Massachusetts.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A man carrying a sign reading "Home of the Free Because of the Brave" walks in a Veterans Day procession in Concord, Massachusetts.
Close
21 / 39
Vietnam War veteran Bill Hopkins salutes as he accepts U.S. flags to be retired during Veterans Day ceremonies in Concord, Massachusetts.

Vietnam War veteran Bill Hopkins salutes as he accepts U.S. flags to be retired during Veterans Day ceremonies in Concord, Massachusetts.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Vietnam War veteran Bill Hopkins salutes as he accepts U.S. flags to be retired during Veterans Day ceremonies in Concord, Massachusetts.
Close
22 / 39
A tear rolls down the cheek of Joan Demonte as she attends Remembrance Day ceremonies at Old City Hall in Toronto.

A tear rolls down the cheek of Joan Demonte as she attends Remembrance Day ceremonies at Old City Hall in Toronto.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A tear rolls down the cheek of Joan Demonte as she attends Remembrance Day ceremonies at Old City Hall in Toronto.
Close
23 / 39
A sentry stands guard during Remembrance Day ceremonies at Old City Hall in Toronto.

A sentry stands guard during Remembrance Day ceremonies at Old City Hall in Toronto.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A sentry stands guard during Remembrance Day ceremonies at Old City Hall in Toronto.
Close
24 / 39
A volunteer touches an inscribed name after placing a flower on it at the 9/11 Memorial in New York. The 9/11 Memorial placed yellow roses on the names of veterans as a Salute to Service for Veterans Day. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A volunteer touches an inscribed name after placing a flower on it at the 9/11 Memorial in New York. The 9/11 Memorial placed yellow roses on the names of veterans as a Salute to Service for Veterans Day. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A volunteer touches an inscribed name after placing a flower on it at the 9/11 Memorial in New York. The 9/11 Memorial placed yellow roses on the names of veterans as a Salute to Service for Veterans Day. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
25 / 39
Moses Riley plays "Taps" during Veterans Day ceremonies in Concord, Massachusetts.

Moses Riley plays "Taps" during Veterans Day ceremonies in Concord, Massachusetts.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Moses Riley plays "Taps" during Veterans Day ceremonies in Concord, Massachusetts.
Close
26 / 39
Canadian children hold up a sign of thanks during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

Canadian children hold up a sign of thanks during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Canadian children hold up a sign of thanks during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
Close
27 / 39
Lloyd's of London staff hold their annual Remembrance Day service at the Lloyd's Building in the City of London.

Lloyd's of London staff hold their annual Remembrance Day service at the Lloyd's Building in the City of London.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Lloyd's of London staff hold their annual Remembrance Day service at the Lloyd's Building in the City of London.
Close
28 / 39
Vietnam War veteran Vincent Bochicchio from New York City smokes a cigar as he stands in uniform to watch the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Vietnam War veteran Vincent Bochicchio from New York City smokes a cigar as he stands in uniform to watch the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Vietnam War veteran Vincent Bochicchio from New York City smokes a cigar as he stands in uniform to watch the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.
Close
29 / 39
A Canadian soldier stands at attention as others march toward the memorial during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

A Canadian soldier stands at attention as others march toward the memorial during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A Canadian soldier stands at attention as others march toward the memorial during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
Close
30 / 39
Servicemen and dignitaries stand amongst the ceramic poppies that form part of the art installation "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red", during an Armistice Day ceremony at the Tower of London.

Servicemen and dignitaries stand amongst the ceramic poppies that form part of the art installation "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red", during an Armistice Day ceremony at the Tower of London.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Servicemen and dignitaries stand amongst the ceramic poppies that form part of the art installation "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red", during an Armistice Day ceremony at the Tower of London.
Close
31 / 39
Members of the Royal Canadian Regiment take part in a Remembrance Day ceremony at Vimy Ridge, France.

Members of the Royal Canadian Regiment take part in a Remembrance Day ceremony at Vimy Ridge, France.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Members of the Royal Canadian Regiment take part in a Remembrance Day ceremony at Vimy Ridge, France.
Close
32 / 39
A U.S. military combat veteran touches a name on the wall of the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

A U.S. military combat veteran touches a name on the wall of the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A U.S. military combat veteran touches a name on the wall of the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Close
33 / 39
Lloyd's of London staff members look up at falling tissue paper poppies during their annual Remembrance Day service at the Lloyd's Building in the City of London.

Lloyd's of London staff members look up at falling tissue paper poppies during their annual Remembrance Day service at the Lloyd's Building in the City of London.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Lloyd's of London staff members look up at falling tissue paper poppies during their annual Remembrance Day service at the Lloyd's Building in the City of London.
Close
34 / 39
Representatives from branches of Australia's emergency services lay wreaths during a tribute to war veterans at Sydney's Cenotaph in Australia.

Representatives from branches of Australia's emergency services lay wreaths during a tribute to war veterans at Sydney's Cenotaph in Australia.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Representatives from branches of Australia's emergency services lay wreaths during a tribute to war veterans at Sydney's Cenotaph in Australia.
Close
35 / 39
A member of the Middlesex County 4-H Fife and Drum Corps presents a U.S. Flag for retirement during Veterans Day ceremonies in Concord, Massachusetts.

A member of the Middlesex County 4-H Fife and Drum Corps presents a U.S. Flag for retirement during Veterans Day ceremonies in Concord, Massachusetts.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A member of the Middlesex County 4-H Fife and Drum Corps presents a U.S. Flag for retirement during Veterans Day ceremonies in Concord, Massachusetts.
Close
36 / 39
A poppy sits the hand of a statue at the Armed Forces Memorial during Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England.

A poppy sits the hand of a statue at the Armed Forces Memorial during Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A poppy sits the hand of a statue at the Armed Forces Memorial during Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England.
Close
37 / 39
A United States Marine veteran waves the flag as he drives a World War Two era vehicle during the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

A United States Marine veteran waves the flag as he drives a World War Two era vehicle during the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A United States Marine veteran waves the flag as he drives a World War Two era vehicle during the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.
Close
38 / 39
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron lays a wreath at the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London.

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron lays a wreath at the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron lays a wreath at the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London.
Close
39 / 39
View Again
View Next
APEC family album

APEC family album

Next Slideshows

APEC family album

APEC family album

Snapshots from the APEC Summit in Beijing.

Nov 11 2014
The Cuban raft exodus

The Cuban raft exodus

Cuba lifted restrictions on fleeing rafters in 1994. A look at those who made it to America and what they're doing now.

Nov 11 2014
Snowfall in Minnesota

Snowfall in Minnesota

Winter comes early to the Land of Lakes.

Nov 10 2014
Air strikes on Kobani

Air strikes on Kobani

The U.S.-led strikes on Islamic State militants in the Syrian border town.

Nov 10 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast